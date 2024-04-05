BreakingNews
Attorneys for New Lebanon, ousted village manager argue over legal filing

How common are total solar eclipses in Ohio and surrounding states?

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

While partial solar eclipses are somewhat common, total solar eclipses, depending on where you live, can be rare.

The last time a total solar eclipse happened in Ohio was in 1806. If you miss this year’s total eclipse, you’re going to be waiting until 2099 to see another.

An annular eclipse occurs once every one or two years. Annular eclipses happen when the sun and moon are exactly in line with Earth, but the visible size of the moon is smaller than that of the sun. When this happens, the sun appears as a very bright ring, or annulus, surrounding the dark circle of the moon.

Here are the past and future dates for Ohio and surrounding states for total and annular eclipses from 1901-2100.

Ohio

May 10, 1994 (Annular)

April 8, 2024 (Total)

July 23, 2093 (Annular)

September 14, 2099 (Total)

RELATED: How the Dayton Daily News covered solar eclipses in the past 100 years

Michigan

January 24, 1925 (Total)

June 11, 2048 (Annular)

July 1, 2057 (Annular)

July 23, 2093 (Annular)

September 14, 2099 (Total)

Indiana

May 10, 1994 (Annular)

April 8, 2024 (Total)

July 23, 2093 (Annular)

September 14, 2099 (Total)

VOICES: My husband and I are eclipse chasers. Here’s what we’ve learned

Kentucky

August 21, 2017 (Total)

April 8, 2024 (Total)

July 23, 2093 (Annular)

West Virginia

September 14, 2099 (Total)

Pennsylvania

January 24, 1925 (Total)

May 10, 1994 (Annular)

April 8, 2024 (Total)

May 1, 2079 (Total)

July 23, 2093 (Annular)

September 14, 2099 (Total)

GUIDE: April 8 total solar eclipse events in SW Ohio

In Other News
1
GUIDE: April 8 total solar eclipse events in southwest Ohio
2
Solar eclipse: How 7 other U.S. cities are preparing to celebrate on...
3
How the Dayton Daily News covered solar eclipses in the past 100 years
4
It’s Opening Day for the Dayton Dragons: Here’s what you need to know
5
Attorneys for New Lebanon, ousted village manager argue over legal...

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top