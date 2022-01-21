Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

How has COVID impacted your life? Tell us your story

Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County held it's second pop-up testing at Trotwood Madison High School Friday. This was the second of three. The next testing will by Monday July 20, 2020 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from 9am to 4pm. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

caption arrowCaption
Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County held it's second pop-up testing at Trotwood Madison High School Friday. This was the second of three. The next testing will by Monday July 20, 2020 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from 9am to 4pm. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By , Dayton Daily News
47 minutes ago

Maybe you’re an exhausted healthcare professional, or a mom trying to juggle work with school closures, or you were hospitalized, or your business is struggling amid the seemingly never-ending pandemic.

If you have been impacted by the pandemic, the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and JournalNews want to talk to you. We want to tell your story.

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year and cases and hospitalizations reach unprecedented levels, we want to help our region understand what your neighbors are experiencing, both inside and outside of hospital walls. We want to speak to:

  • Families who have struggled with child care, remote learning or just the difficulties of raising children during a pandemic.
  • People who recently left their health care job who used to work with COVID patients.
  • People who have had difficulty getting non-COVID related health care, such as unable to get a doctor’s appointment or to be seen at an urgent care.
  • People who were recently treated in an ER or spent the night at a hospital, for either COVID or non-COVID illnesses.
  • People who have struggled to keep their business open or who have had to shutter it.
  • People who recently spent time in jail or prison or whose loved ones recently spent time in jail or prison in the Dayton area, who can talk about what COVID protocols were like
  • People affected in any other way.

Please fill out the form below to share your story. Or contact reporter Jordan Laird at jordan.laird@coxinc.com or by phone at (937) 701-4818.

In Other News
1
Southwest Ohio COVID hospitalizations remain high as state reports...
2
DeWine, Ohio leaders celebrate Intel $20B silicon chip investment
3
Fight prompts police response at Meadowdale High School
4
Police arrest man accused of several area armed gas station robberies
5
Sinclair College expands nursing program to help meet need during...

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top