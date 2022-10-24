How many kids have vaccine exemptions at your kid’s school? Search the data

The percentage of parents filing moral or religious exemptions for their kindergarteners to not get required vaccinations against things like measles and polio rose across Ohio and skyrocketed at some area schools, according to an investigation by the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News.
Read the full investigation here.
Search the data below to see vaccination rates and moral exemption rates for every kindergarten in Ohio.
