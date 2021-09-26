How much has your neighbors’ homes have sold for recently?

Montgomery County
Butler Twp.
6406 Blue Ash Rd;$175,000
2711 Coppersmith Ave;$253,000
2620 Coppersmith Ave;$313,000
2875 Fernside Ct;$252,000
6020 Woodville Dr;$53,820
Centerville
1175 Ambridge Rd;$289,900
1553 Ambridge Rd;$330,000
6561 Brigham Square;$140,000
6020 Brookburn Ct;$300,000
5121 Crispy Dr;$140,000
73 Elmwood Dr;$215,000
7167 Fallen Oak Trace;$215,000
1320 Fenway Ct;$351,000
5217 Glenmina Dr;$250,000
5129 Glenmina Dr;$275,000
9071 Heather Dr;$290,000
6631 Hedington Sq;$134,900
1440 Hollow Run;$80,000
231 Laurel Oak Dr;$317,000
310 Marsha Jeanne Way;$240,000
5924 Overbrooke Rd;$282,000
347 Pleasant Hill Dr;$270,000
5520 Red Coach Rd;$260,000
274 Roanne Ct;$196,500
9835 Sheehan Rd;$274,900
110 Southlake Dr;$263,000
160 Terrace Villa Dr;$350,000
1740 Yardley Cir;$295,000
Clayton
4777 Dawnwood Dr;$75,218
6438 Noranda Dr;$175,000
4400 Old Salem Rd;$170,000
6919 Park Vista Rd;$190,000
362 Shadywood Dr;$294,900
Dayton
1213 W 2nd St;$160,000
21 Alaska St;$86,000
4981 Appleridge Ct;$200,000
4212 Ardery Dr;$137,000
2735 Argella Ave;$135,000
61 Ashwood Ave;$52,000
61 E Beechwood Ave;$84,900
104 Bonner St;$122,500
732 Bowen St;$140,000
407 Brandt St;$150,000
1748 Brookline Ave;$117,900
151 E Bruce Ave;$77,000
1210 Carlisle Ave;$28,000
635 Carlisle Ave;$90,000
671 Carlisle Ave;$148,000
1105 Chelsea Ave;$114,900
1317 Cincinnati St;$776,200
832 Clarkson Ave;$31,000
726 Cleverly Rd;$16,970
140 Edgar Ave;$65,000
134 Eugene Ave;$111,000
2523 Fairbanks Ave;$27,000
5361 Ferngrove Dr;$125,000
613 Gainsborough Rd;$275,000
5395 W Gander Rd;$228,000
134 S Garfield St;$37,500
323 Garland Ave;$20,000
124 Geneva Rd;$56,500
3111 Glen Rock Rd;$55,000
635 Grafton Ave;$65,000
1320 W Grand Ave;$27,980
40 Green St;$240,000
46 Hess St;$390,000
1325 Highland Ave;$27,410
615 Hodapp Ave;$95,000
1249 Holly Ave;$92,000
4626 Hoover Ave;$16,980
101 Horace St;$211,000
135 S Horton St;$130,000
69 E Hudson Ave;$45,000
127 Iroquois Ave;$90,000
2429 John Glenn Rd;$130,000
157 Kastner Ave;$49,900
2060 Kensington Dr;$21,000
461 Kilmer St;$15,000
544 Kolping Ave;$84,000
138 Laura Ave;$145,000
1200 Linden Ave;$51,200
126 Lorenz Ave;$17,500
1943 Lucille Dr;$61,000
2906 N Main St;$18,000
952 Manhattan Ave;$32,880
136 E Maplewood Ave;$39,900
148 Mark Twain Ct;$170,000
2226 Mayfair Rd;$114,650
226 McDaniel St;$98,000
23 McKinley St;$17,000
2125 Meriline Ave;$122,500
1532 Ohmer Ave;$30,000
147 N Orchard Ave;$14,500
600 Redwood Ave;$160,000
25 Rita St;$47,390
1742 Rosemont Blvd;$135,000
1628 Russet Ave;$125,000
461 Ruth Ave;$25,000
2405 Salem Ave;$115,000
556 Shadowlawn Ave;$165,900
528 Sheridan Ave;$10,000
656 Shoop Ave;$31,000
4641 St James Ave;$45,000
2019 Stegman Ave;$30,500
736 Superior Ave;$215,000
3115 Taggart St;$146,500
9 Urbana Ave;$15,000
4029 Vina Villa Ave;$31,000
2110 Wayne Ave;$145,900
638 Wellmeier Ave;$152,900
1617 Wesleyan Rd;$100,000
2808 White Oak Dr;$58,480
2801 White Oak Dr;$103,900
732 Whitmore Ave;$25,000
3626 Woodbine Ave;$63,000
4337 Woodcliffe Ave;$95,000
580 Wyoming St;$95,000
224 Xenia Ave;$21,000
Englewood
30 Brussells Ave;$115,000
4503 Colby Way;$201,000
77 Dresden Dr;$122,500
805 Fallview Ave;$155,500
708 Fallview Ave;$185,000
323 Herr St;$195,000
617 Overla Blvd;$155,918
German Twp.
10095 Little Forest Dr;$188,000
Germantown
250 Lindell Dr;$100,000
110 Sue Dr;$255,000
125 W Warren St;$168,000
Harrison Twp.
132 Bethpolamy Ct;$205,000
7016 Bobolink Pl;$120,000
2020 Edgeworth Ave;$97,000
3780 Elderberry Ave;$96,000
2213 Gipsy Dr;$110,000
210 Loretta Dr;$60,000
316 E Melford Ave;$90,000
2330 Nomad Ave;$107,920
3874 Old Riverside Dr;$45,000
68 Poplar St;$75,000
3033 Production Ct;$215,000
141 Trailwoods Dr;$250,000
411 Wilbur Ave;$20,000
4835 Woodland Hills Blvd;$107,920
Huber Heights
8308 Buffalo Gap Cir;$95,000
5626 Camerford Dr;$187,500
5932 Corsica Dr;$150,000
6740 Deer Meadows Dr;$190,000
6292 Greenfield Way;$60,000
6821 Haddon Pl;$119,850
7062 Harshmanville Rd;$65,000
7301 Harshmanville Rd;$132,500
7007 Longford Rd;$167,000
5973 Longford Rd;$195,000
6583 Millhoff Dr;$180,000
6742 Pablo Dr;$170,000
7618 Remmick Ln;$129,600
5807 Rousseau Dr;$161,000
5130 Tallview Ct;$196,000
Jefferson Twp.
1780 Liberty Ellerton Rd;$74,000
4737 Vanguard Ave;$67,000
Kettering
3369 Annabelle Dr;$140,000
1431 Barney Ave;$132,500
2462 Bending Willow Dr;$290,000
2929 Berkley St;$220,000
3612 Braddock St;$165,000
912 Broad Blvd;$145,000
127 Bromfield Rd;$182,500
862 Butternut Dr;$144,969
2500 Clarendon Dr;$170,000
5650 Coach Dr;$45,000
2840 Comanche Dr;$50,000
2808 Comanche Dr;$145,000
2021 Courtland Ave;$120,000
1946 Craig Dr;$135,000
3900 Delaine Ave;$235,000
320 E Dorothy Ln;$157,000
2400 Edenhill Ave;$110,000
3791 Eileen Rd;$100,000
3697 Endover Rd;$165,000
1128 Eureka Dr;$195,000
4716 Fawnwood Rd;$255,000
1636 Flesher Ave;$170,000
1536 Forrer Blvd;$110,000
2025 Gay Dr;$157,900
2837 Gaylord Ave;$98,000
4574 Gullane Cir;$400,000
1058 Hale Ave;$95,000
4624 Hastings Dr;$330,000
3748 Hertland Dr;$135,000
1633 Kantner Dr;$165,100
160 Marchester Dr;$220,000
5024 Marilake Cir;$795,000
3513 Pobst Dr;$170,000
4856 Polen Dr;$184,500
5196 Polen Dr;$195,000
3000 Regent St;$300,000
2808 Royalston Ave;$215,000
3625 Shroyer Rd;$189,900
2725 South Blvd;$110,000
3205 Southdale Dr;$153,000
937 E Stroop Rd;$110,000
201 W Stroop Rd;$200,000
3137 Sudbury Dr;$180,000
3133 Swigert Rd;$239,000
2581 Talisman Dr;$149,900
4384 Tangent Dr;$280,000
3918 Traine Dr;$235,000
3852 Utica Dr;$115,000
4074 Wagner Rd;$251,000
2911 Whitehorse Ave;$170,000
1752 Willamet Rd;$164,000
4527 Wilmington Pike;$413,000
333 Winding Way;$290,000
Miami Twp.
2461 Brahms Blvd;$235,000
3088 Bright Bounty Ln;$55,000
6168 Cantata Ct;$212,500
9578 Copper Creek Ct;$220,000
2437 Crew Cir;$65,000
2600 Eckley Bnd;$230,250
2060 Fox Run Rd;$215,785
2866 Foxwood Ct;$85,000
6153 Gentry Woods Dr;$249,000
4364 Harbison St;$149,900
5849 Homedale St;$173,500
5931 Homedale St;$186,000
2337 Lehigh Pl;$87,500
2114 Lynpark Ave;$130,000
6318 Parity Ln;$82,000
6310 Parity Ln;$86,000
2228 Pin Oak Ct;$245,000
2618 Pinegrove Dr;$197,000
2510 Rover Ct;$136,000
6109 Teagarden Cir;$225,000
7693 Whitehall Dr;$170,000
9632 Wild Ginger Way;$135,000
2334 Windsor Village Dr;$229,000
Miamisburg
920 Alexandersville Rd;$269,000
1542 Commons Dr;$123,000
1540 Commons Dr;$147,500
435 Early Dr;$100,000
145 S First St;$54,285
549 Fitzooth Dr;$237,000
437 Fourth St;$160,000
705 E Kercher St;$50,000
936 Kercher St;$50,000
808 Kercher St;$76,500
721 E Linden Ave;$162,500
1509 Lindsey Ave;$155,000
1215 Meadowview Dr;$271,350
416 Mound Ave;$87,330
725 Seibert Ave;$122,000
1109 Sundance Dr;$184,900
807 Thelma Ave;$204,500
New Lebanon
306 Estonia Dr;$120,000
705 Gregory Ave;$75,000
481 Holderman Pl;$170,000
218 W Main St;$123,000
324 Perry St;$110,000
Oakwood
422 East Dr;$225,000
1211 Far Hills Ave;$74,000
414 Forrer Blvd;$217,500
300 Hadley Ave;$279,900
563 Hathaway Rd;$365,000
20 Hilltop Ave;$235,000
Riverside
4360 Blue Rock Rd;$210,000
5417 Burkhardt Rd;$145,000
4329 Elmshaven Dr;$225,000
1321 Falke Dr;$140,000
4933 Franlou Ave;$92,500
2442 Guernsey Dell Ave;$75,000
2293 Hazelton Ave;$68,160
3550 Lane Gardens Ct;$82,000
346 Lawver Ln;$67,000
4169 Leafback Pl;$236,000
2400 Longview Ave;$120,000
5748 Mayville Dr;$42,000
608 Monticello Ave;$34,401
4127 Oakdell Ave;$24,500
4316 Richland Dr;$45,000
4913 Tall Oaks Dr;$115,600
212 Waneta Ave;$125,000
4940 Wildoak Ct;$125,000
Trotwood
3820 Denlinger Rd;$136,000
4795 Live Oak Dr;$36,000
173 Olive Rd;$80,000
5670 Olive Tree Dr;$150,000
208 Trotwood Blvd;$110,000
Union
11 Greencliff Dr;$111,300
163 Lexington Farm Rd;$165,000
654 Main St;$159,000
145 McCraw Dr;$130,000
623 Morning Glory Ln;$130,000
Vandalia
523 Adeline Ave;$137,000
500 Bayonne Dr;$160,000
308 James E Bohanan Memorial Dr;$83,000
820 Stewville Dr;$125,000
1010 Van Arden Dr;$192,500
37 Waller Ave;$156,000
1106 Wollenhaupt Dr;$220,000
Washington Twp.
9320 Ash Hollow Ln;$765,000
1219 Ashburton Dr;$460,000
621 Congress Park Dr;$160,000
2081 Foxknoll;$128,600
416 Gwinnett Commons;$119,900
7400 Kings Run Rd;$260,000
104 Nantucket Landing;$174,900
337 Normandy Ridge Rd;$370,000
10191 Paragon Rd;$98,225
2516 S Park Ln;$310,000
1370 Penbrooke Trl;$268,600
8941 Rooks Mill Ln;$315,000
674 Saddlewood Ave;$240,000
152 Shadybrook Dr;$233,000
10060 Simms Station Rd;$330,000
6167 Southampton Dr;$277,000
1536 Spinnaker Way;$94,900
681 W Spring Valley Pike;$153,000
9548 Still Meadow Ln;$350,000
5610 Waterloo Rd;$180,000
2615 Wood Bluff Ln;$348,800
West Carrollton
1100 Arrowhead Xing;$70,000
1330 Black Forest Dr;$70,000
23 W Blossom Hill Rd;$190,000
322 E Main St;$61,205
145 E Pease Ave;$165,500
3300 Sheffield Rd;$135,000
1614 Thunderbird Ln;$95,000
1600 Thunderbird Ln;$108,000
308 Windsor Ave;$60,000
Greene County
Bath Twp.
787 Herr Rd;$500,000
4491 Pinehill Rd;$184,500
Beavercreek
2825 Double Eagle Dr;$275,000
1480 Edenwood Dr;$244,900
3104 Glenshaw Dr;$225,000
2636 Harding Ct;$135,500
1955 N Highgate Ct;$285,000
3625 Kemp Rd;$270,000
3595 King Edward Way;$235,000
3366 Lawson Dr;$185,300
3648 Lilac Ln;$206,800
1769 N Longview St;$178,000
2551 Obetz Dr;$285,000
3569 Ramblehurst Ct;$331,000
1125 Redcoat Ct;$355,000
1196 Redcoat Dr;$345,000
2890 Stauffer Dr;$242,500
3821 Taft Ave;$225,000
2033 Tamarack Ridge Ct;$43,500
4325 Tonawanda Trl;$235,000
2296 Tourney Trl;$407,000
4262 Weber Dr;$445,000
4215 Williamsport Dr;$246,000
2650 Wyndham Dr;$440,000
Beavercreek Twp.
1485 Abbey Park Pl;$585,000
281 S Alpha Bellbrook Rd;$250,000
2122 Creswell Dr;$420,000
1406 Huntland Ct S;$575,000
Bellbrook
2331 Bellemeade Dr;$140,000
2054 Clear View Dr;$217,900
1483 Kensington Dr;$226,500
3915 North Field Dr;$623,800
1872 Sugar Run Trl;$333,000
Fairborn
178 Diana Ln N;$128,000
140 Diana Ln E;$115,000
172 Erie Ave;$65,000
433 Grant St;$150,000
886 S Maple Ave;$107,000
1704 North Blvd;$10,000
35 Powell Ave;$10,500
35 Rossmore Dr;$50,000
326 Shade Dr;$100,000
Jamestown
25 S Limestone St;$122,500
10 Maxon St;$70,000
New Jasper Twp.
3914 North Lake Shore Dr;$206,000
852 Oneida Trl;$179,900
2362 Stone Rd;$340,000
Silvercreek Twp.
5961 N Jeffersonville Rd;$139,900
5717 SR 734;$200,000
Spring Valley
400 E Main St;$125,000
Spring Valley Twp.
1520 Richland Rd;$430,000
154 Richland Rd;$200,000
2197 Spahr Rd;$252,000
Sugarcreek Twp.
843 Acorn Dr;$510,000
954 McBee Rd;$335,000
1205 Settlers Bay Ct;$501,000
Xenia
1244 Colorado Dr;$132,900
2286 Dundee Dr;$271,500
286 Fairview Cir;$166,000
1874 Mohawk Ct;$165,000
313 Stelton Rd;$37,000
62 Tackett Dr;$89,400
73 Tackett Dr;$113,500
1836 Tahoe Dr;$180,000
581 N West St;$100,000
Xenia Twp.
2124 Hilltop Rd;$220,500
1116 Woodland Dr;$185,000
Yellow Springs
1333 President St;$450,000
502 W South College St;$125,000
Miami County
Concord Twp.
2285 W Fenner Rd;$256,000
Covington
5 E Broadway ;$18,000
582 S High St;$153,000
37 N Ludlow St;$118,000
231 N Main St;$80,000
Huber Heights
1085 Arbor Dr;$54,000
1043 Arbor Dr;$54,000
6027 Boxelder Dr;$56,440
6024 Boxelder Dr;$317,690
6066 Boxelder Dr;$377,115
4762 Cobblestone Dr;$250,000
9067 Lakeside St;$401,034
9097 Lakeside St;$334,039
9118 Lakeside St;$506,432
4067 Spicebush Dr;$335,000
Monroe Twp.
6865 Marjean Dr;$155,000
1460 W Michaels Rd;$238,000
930 Scenic Knoll ;$407,000
695 E Shoop Rd;$205,500
Newton Twp.
10983 W Sr 718;$255,000
Piqua
536 Boone St;$132,000
412 Brentwood Ave;$125,000
421 N Downing St;$145,000
514 Garnsey;$30,000
508 Gill St;$125,000
511 Gill St;$185,000
604 W Greene St;$144,900
1629 Haverhill Dr;$124,000
211 Levering Dr;$113,000
924 New Haven Rd;$121,000
1222 Park Ave;$450,000
9 Peregrine Pl;$310,000
1100 S Roosevelt Ave;$88,000
1405 Severs ;$132,720
708 Summit St;$82,000
815 Washington Ave;$58,000
602 S Wayne St;$84,500
Tipp City
209 S 2nd St;$285,000
507 W Broadway ;$325,000
322 Chevington Chase;$61,000
873 N Westedge Dr;$179,000
642 Whispering Pines Ave;$455,025
Troy
1500 Beekman Dr;$179,900
774 Bristol Rd;$160,000
522 E Canal St;$195,000
1304 S Clay St;$69,603
1281 Crestview Dr;$175,000
1178 Edgewater Dr;$313,900
2642 Executive Dr;$271,686
1263 Keller Dr;$205,000
1033 Linwood ;$119,580
514 N Madison St;$55,900
620 E Main St;$265,000
1353 Maplecrest Dr;$185,000
1027 Meadow Ln;$140,000
1164 Parkview Dr;$239,900
467 Robinson Way;$69,900
215 Westhaven Dr;$260,000
2325 Worthington Dr;$385,000
Union Twp.
2425 S Greenlee Rd;$145,000
West Milton
120 Heather Pl;$34,400
255 Stone Meadows Bv;$240,000
Clark County
Bethel Twp.
460 Queen Rd;$75,000
721 Hedwick St;$89,900
1712 Hocker Ave;$135,000
343 Winchester St;$137,900
1731 Lundgren Rd;$155,000
5368 New Carlisle Pike;$290,000
Enon
280 Countryside Dr;$165,000
Harmony Twp.
6586 Plattsburg Rd;$310,000
Mad River Twp.
7091 Dayton Springfield Rd;$157,200
2022 Willow Run Cr;$181,500
7922 Kings Ridge Cir;$285,000
7800 Court Ridge Ln;$370,000
Moorefield Twp.
3590 Mechanicsburg Rd;$387,000
4225 Nevada Rd;$159,500
4872 Ridgewood Rd E;$190,000
4631 Laredo St;$205,000
4810 Curtis Dr;$205,000
5609 Victorian Way;$220,000
New Carlisle
317 Prentice Dr;$30,000
Pike Twp.
4087 Addison-New Carlisle Rd;$610,000
Pleasant Twp.
1306 George Allen Dr;$770,000
Springfield
3223 Vineyard St;$143,600
535 Argonne Ave;$100,000
2443 Northmoor Dr;$128,000
2825 Nauset St;$130,000
2411 Rebecca Dr;$195,000
538 Rebecca Dr;$210,000
620 Torrence Dr;$254,000
1566 Cora St;$10,000
2433 Woodside Ave;$38,000
929 N Limestone St;$95,000
808 W North St;$18,000
830 W North St;$23,500
1624 Broadway St;$93,000
2125 Maiden Ln;$145,000
478 Ridgeview Ct;$145,000
126 E Cassilly St;$80,000
123 W Harding Rd;$165,000
1827 Walnut Ter;$194,000
1941 N Fountain Blvd;$250,000
1030 Summer St;$13,000
515 Vine St;$13,000
1421 Clifton Ave;$14,000
139 Catherine St;$35,000
2752 Dorothy Layne Ave;$48,000
1105 S Western Ave;$14,000
1201 Jefferson St;$22,000
1215 S Western Av;$28,500
317 S Plum St;$50,000
1469 Southgate Ave;$63,000
18 W Clark St;$10,600
Springfield Twp.
3115 W National Rd;$540,000
201 Stephen Ln;$450,000
Tremont
114 E Main St;$126,000
Champaign County
Goshen Twp.
7859 St Rte 56;$278,448
8140 St Rte 56;$200,000
Jackson Twp.
12441 Runkle Rd;$315,000
Mechanicsburg
16 Prospect St;$150,000
North Lewisburg
173 Coates Ct Unit 32;$203,200
Urbana
138 E Reynolds St;$60,000
402 Lafayette Ave;$207,500
440 Lafayette Ave;$186,500
312 N Oakland St;$140,000
315 Parkway Blvd;$275,000
555 Ridgewood Ave Unit 11;$159,000
1009 Scioto St;$185,000
Urbana Twp.
1501 E St Rte 29;$87,000
41 E Hickory Grove Rd;$325,000
1972 Oakview Dr;$140,000
2397 St Rte 54;$320,000
Wayne Twp.
3458 Hill St;$95,000
Woodstock
201 W Bennett St;$180,000
Warren County
Carlisle
720 Beachler Rd ;$247,000
120 Colonel Dr ;$274,900
115 Lorene Cir ;$201,500
Clearcreek Twp.
1325 Center Spring Ave ;$499,000
329 Chapel Dr ;$255,000
5260 Dearth Rd ;$410,000
8586 Eagle Ridge Ct ;$575,000
8837 Glen Abbey Ct ;$465,000
314 Hillcrest Dr ;$335,000
1413 Lemans Blvd ;$194,835
606 E Pekin Rd ;$385,000
9957 Rothschild Ct ;$554,900
2806 Route 122 ;$215,000
154 Sandelwood St ;$310,000
7633 Stone Ridge Dr ;$829,000
Deerfield Twp.
9086 Beacon St ;$370,000
3953 Cherry Brook Ln ;$600,000
9131 Country View Ln ;$421,000
5245 Crimson Glory Pl ;$414,000
9944 Cross Meadow Dr ;$685,160
9041 Fields Dr ;$325,000
6923 Gentry Ln ;$263,500
5538 Harbourwatch Way ;$220,000
3817 Hudson Hills Ln ;$638,256
6615 Irwin-Simpson Rd ;$650,000
9261 Leland Ct ;$445,000
7692 Livingston Ct ;$335,000
2978 Pine Grove Ln ;$327,500
8410 Sailboat Ln ;$240,000
8686 Simpson Ct ;$272,500
6847 Socialville-Foster Rd ;$265,000
8000 Winters Ln ;$352,862
9187 Yarmouth Dr ;$117,500
Franklin
4100 Beal Rd ;$312,000
202 Choctaw Cir ;$175,000
314 Elm St ;$170,000
328 E Fourth St ;$150,000
417 Lake Ave ;$93,000
421 Lake Ave ;$156,000
52 Lance Dr ;$340,000
517 N Main St ;$70,000
Franklin Twp.
5557 Glendell Dr ;$15,000
8234 Martz-Paulin Rd ;$110,500
8977 Meadowlark Dr ;$250,000
5731 Olive Rd ;$139,900
Hamilton Twp.
1196 Brookchase Cir ;$380,000
6132 Driftwood Ct ;$322,597
1186 E Eastman Ln ;$497,000
7455 Hargus Dr ;$345,000
1076 Oak Forest Dr ;$414,000
700 Overbrook Ave ;$219,361
1336 Shadowood Tr ;$142,000
1593 Stephens Rd ;$265,013
7241 Wethersfield Dr ;$330,000
Lebanon
114 Cherry St ;$164,000
10 East St ;$22,000
465 Eastview Dr ;$265,001
930 Meadow Ln ;$162,500
217 Mechanic St ;$32,500
230 Portland Blvd ;$274,000
72 Raintree Tr ;$334,000
1013 Revere’s Run ;$250,000
1092 Revere’s Run ;$275,000
799 Tamarack Ct ;$269,200
1321 Weathervane Way ;$340,000
Mason
5838 Bayswater Dr ;$216,500
5842 Bayswater Dr ;$195,000
5829 Bayswater Dr ;$215,000
4445 Black Oak Ln ;$250,000
4357 Black Oak Ln ;$280,000
4273 Fontenay Dr ;$210,000
6901 Man-O-War Ln ;$585,000
410 Monte Dr ;$236,250
6726 Pondfield Ln ;$315,000
6677 Ridgefield Ct ;$175,000
5119 Songwood Dr ;$475,000
3208 Spalding Dr ;$505,000
6305 Tarton Fields Ln ;$620,000
6368 Tarton Fields Ln ;$675,000
756 Tradewind Dr ;$260,262
993 Walnut Ct ;$190,000
1407 Windsong Dr ;$230,000
4456 Woodside Pl ;$584,850
Middletown
2798 Cleopatra Dr ;$507,680
6745 Crystal Harbour Dr ;$271,490
4996 Renaissance Park Dr ;$174,000
6613 Rivulet Dr ;$275,335
6656 Washington Cir ;$213,000
Morrow
100 Hazen Ave ;$75,000
4869 Jessica Suzanne Dr ;$255,000
South Lebanon
34 Bridgewater Dr ;$440,000
726 Dorney Ct ;$439,723
216 Mary Ellen St ;$20,000
Springboro
803 Brownstone Row ;$294,000
35 Creekview Ct ;$210,100
730 Heatherwoode Cir ;$450,100
16 Heston Dr ;$310,000
20 Locust Dr ;$135,000
61 Old Pond Rd ;$237,000
15 Royal Troon Ct ;$435,000
320 Teakwood Ln ;$228,000
75 Triple Crown Cir ;$345,000
191 Villa Pointe Dr ;$275,000
Turtlecreek Twp.
1790 Greentree Rd ;$450,000
1887 Meadowsweet Dr ;$355,000
534 Sage Run Dr ;$525,000
Union Twp.
791 Karner Blue Ln ;$320,000
2490 Manistique Lakes Dr ;$625,000
Washington Twp.
1865 Murray Rd ;$165,000
Butler County
Fairfield
2635 Bobmeyer Rd;$93,100
3400 Cherryhill Dr;$190,000
2397 Henesy Ln;$275,000
156 High Ridge Ct;$150,000
3711 Mack Rd;$163,000
2345 Resor Rd;$267,000
5938 Ricky Dr;$174,900
4775 Slade Dr;$165,000
905 Symmes Rd;$126,000
116 Twin Lakes Dr;$118,000
986 Wesleyan Dr;$204,000
Fairfield Twp.
2140 Allstatter Ave;$67,500
3040 Cypress Hill Dr;$335,000
3068 Elora Ln;$302,477
7876 Jessies Way;$159,900
6173 Lakewood Dr;$375,000
3152 Shadow Creek Ct;$405,000
1456 Tuley Rd;$65,500
Hamilton
1320 Allstatter Ave;$61,000
1095 Azel Ave;$175,000
1099 Azel Ave;$175,000
3 Beverly Dr;$180,000
1615 Cereal Ave;$210,000
614 Coralie St;$110,000
718 Corwin Ave;$151,000
953 Greenwood Ave;$105,000
453 Harrison Ave;$120,000
1090 Hayes Ave;$165,000
2185 Pine Valley Dr;$240,000
914 Quincy Dr;$179,900
1209 Reservoir St;$66,000
1355 Southern Hills Blvd;$175,000
1008 Summer St;$35,000
906 Vine St;$25,000
646 Woodford St;$50,000
484 Ridgelawn Ave;$130,000
915 Tiffin Ave;$166,000
1305 Vine St;$99,000
3881 Weigel Ln;$125,000
Liberty Twp.
5007 Arena Ct;$384,270
5011 Arena Ct;$415,796
5009 Arena Ct;$476,081
6715 Ashe Knl;$440,000
6097 Coburg Dr;$466,215
5334 Genesis Ct;$265,000
5895 Hawthorne Reserve Dr;$405,500
7078 High Saddle Ct;$380,000
6168 Juneberry Ct;$370,000
6487 Lantana Dr;$387,500
6474 Lantana Dr;$390,000
4703 Logsdons Meadow Dr;$230,000
5671 Long Valley Dr;$519,003
5486 Moraine Ct;$584,423
5629 Safari Dr;$395,000
4801 Springwood Ct;$317,000
4397 Stone Creek Dr;$420,000
7041 Tarragon Ct;$417,000
5845 Tilbury Trl;$430,708
5001 Victoria Pl;$92,185
5302 Watoga Dr;$582,035
6528 Willow Bend Dr;$420,000
Madison Twp.
6707 Elk Creek Rd;$300,000
6847 Franklin Madison Rd;$95,500
6741 Kalbfleisch Rd;$230,000
6177 West Alexandria Rd;$625,000
Middletown
2303 Arlington Ave;$173,000
3219 August Ave;$64,887
1302 Baltimore St;$100,000
1217 Barnitz St;$140,000
1201 Barnitz St;$170,000
3003 Burbank Ave;$100,000
4611 Caprice Dr;$126,566
4503 Central Ave;$215,000
1828 Fernwood St;$57,000
801 Fifteenth Ave;$10,500
1516 Forest Ave;$84,460
110 Fulton Ln;$185,000
3800 Grand Ave;$295,000
2009 Highland St;$50,000
109 Iglehart St;$50,000
914 Lafayette Ave;$38,000
1945 Spring Grove Ln;$10,000
625 Wicoff St;$38,900
2400 Manchester Ave;$150,000
3113 Mohawk St;$85,000
4902 Roosevelt Ave;$115,000
4515 Shawnray Dr;$70,000
1912 Woodlawn Ave;$65,000
Millville
2713 Broshear Dr;$135,000
2640 Ross Hanover Rd;$83,000
Monroe
153 Anne Rd;$159,000
110 Hollytree Dr;$337,500
154 Ohio Ave;$47,800
70 Old Orchard Ln;$245,000
Oxford
5386 Hester Rd;$178,000
Oxford Twp.
5100 Magie Hill Ln;$69,000
Ross Twp.
1757 Sky Meadow Dr;$277,000
Sharonville
9949 Edgewood Ln;$174,500
Trenton
330 Trenton Pl;$177,000
320 Brampton Pl;$290,955
752 Villa Ct;$218,830
754 Villa Ct;$231,100
Wayne Twp.
6078 Celestial Ave;$199,900
3781 Eaton Rd;$265,000
5818 Waynes Trace Rd;$575,000
West Chester Twp.
7669 Brookstone Dr;$375,000
9121 Canal Way;$22,000
7325 Chatham Ct;$131,500
8391 Dimmick Rd;$63,000
5648 Eagle Nest Ct;$390,000
5766 East Senour Dr;$523,000
7514 Easton Ct;$119,900
6017 Glenn Trace Ln;$305,000
6025 Glenngate Ct;$332,000
7702 Granby Way;$117,000
7534 Halifax Ct;$68,000
7904 Hickory Hill Ln;$390,000
6876 Hidden Ridge Dr;$360,000
7562 Knights Knoll ;$158,000
7762 Lakota Springs Dr;$407,088
7330 Mallard Dr;$340,000
6565 Meadowbrook Ct;$420,000
7922 Misty Shore Dr;$305,000
7131 Oak Park Ct;$789,406
7946 Orchard Ct;$450,000
7442 Overglen Dr;$640,000
7526 Providence Woods Ct;$325,000
21 Richmond Dr;$40,000
8197 Sea Mist Ct;$352,100
6081 Tennyson Dr;$495,000
6737 Timberwood Dr;$330,000
4210 Tylersville Rd;$235,000
9272 West Meadow Dr;$481,000