How much state money will your school district get?

The plan is a bipartisan effort that calculated the cost of teachers, busing, special education and other school factors to determine a “base cost” to educate students. It also measures both property and income wealth in each community, plus enrollment numbers, and uses all that data to calculate state and local funding shares for each school district.

State funding will increase for almost all school districts under the two-year plan, but the increases are not dramatic — 0.1% to 3% in the first year for most. Among 44 local districts, the median increase in the first year is about $200,000, and in the second year, it’s about $70,000.