How much state money will your school district get?

A Beavercreek High School teacher works with art students on Oct. 8, 2020.
A Beavercreek High School teacher works with art students on Oct. 8, 2020.

Local News | 24 minutes ago
By Jeremy P. Kelley

Ohio legislators this week approved most elements of the Fair School Funding Plan, as part of the state’s budget for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The plan is a bipartisan effort that calculated the cost of teachers, busing, special education and other school factors to determine a “base cost” to educate students. It also measures both property and income wealth in each community, plus enrollment numbers, and uses all that data to calculate state and local funding shares for each school district.

State funding will increase for almost all school districts under the two-year plan, but the increases are not dramatic — 0.1% to 3% in the first year for most. Among 44 local districts, the median increase in the first year is about $200,000, and in the second year, it’s about $70,000.

State K-12 funding
School district2021-22 aidChange from 20-212022-23 aidChange from 21-22
Dayton $121,913,536 $2,608,094 $122,061,961 $148,425
Kettering $18,088,318 $1,742,941 $19,957,988 $1,869,670
Tipp City $8,361,616 $804,971 $8,253,096 $(108,520)
Bethel $5,394,204 $677,628 $6,135,822 $741,618
Trotwood-Madison $25,664,346 $632,324 $26,196,039 $531,693
Vandalia-Butler $4,864,743 $607,327 $4,857,753 $(6,990)
Piqua $18,832,406 $599,587 $19,512,694 $680,288
Mad River $30,322,191 $535,026 $31,185,290 $863,099
Fairborn $19,538,100 $524,842 $20,237,463 $699,362
Franklin $12,847,595 $456,845 $13,177,700 $330,105
Huber Heights $33,631,369 $401,128 $33,682,449 $51,079
Northridge $13,352,620 $353,541 $14,242,183 $889,563
Centerville $13,327,103 $348,525 $13,795,158 $468,055
Cedar Cliff $3,320,833 $335,736 $3,633,324 $312,491
Northmont $23,524,830 $307,512 $23,557,745 $32,915
Brookville $6,637,723 $303,417 $7,110,547 $472,824
Beavercreek $11,898,809 $291,566 $12,167,198 $268,390
Lebanon $19,788,582 $267,713 $19,838,590 $50,008
West Carrollton $21,050,175 $259,818 $21,489,340 $439,165
Miamisburg $16,111,417 $252,185 $16,127,586 $16,170
Tecumseh $20,948,679 $219,624 $20,973,279 $24,600
Xenia $20,271,778 $212,158 $20,306,143 $34,365
Greeneview $6,680,893 $171,677 $6,695,814 $14,921
Greenon $5,093,883 $167,781 $5,156,903 $63,019
Twin Valley $5,350,857 $160,033 $5,574,215 $223,358
Troy $16,413,586 $153,658 $16,433,743 $20,157
Preble-Shawnee $8,381,779 $132,209 $8,640,941 $259,161
Yellow Springs $2,499,297 $118,387 $2,574,468 $75,171
Eaton $10,375,233 $110,505 $10,391,664 $16,431
Sugarcreek $6,260,835 $109,821 $6,297,660 $36,825
Covington $5,012,369 $102,914 $5,168,665 $156,297
Valley View $9,054,933 $97,440 $9,074,767 $19,834
Carlisle $9,051,051 $94,442 $9,060,594 $9,543
National Trail $6,904,250 $94,206 $7,019,604 $115,354
Tri-County North $4,503,132 $83,500 $4,660,302 $157,170
Springboro $14,792,276 $73,900 $14,989,505 $197,229
Wayne $4,577,858 $61,244 $4,593,137 $15,278
New Lebanon $8,510,875 $57,172 $8,526,496 $15,621
Milton-Union $6,968,392 $49,926 $7,006,226 $37,834
Miami East $5,522,873 $11,988 $5,529,254 $6,381
Newton $4,017,326 $11,119 $4,226,301 $208,975
Bradford $4,412,378 $3,947 $4,439,931 $27,553
Jefferson Twp. $1,935,170 $647 $1,927,068 $(8,102)
Oakwood $6,470,772 $(17,369) $6,494,525 $23,753
STATE TOTALS $7,514,217,743 $203,434,539 $7,671,492,398 $157,274,655

