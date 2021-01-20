How our Lab became Mr. August

The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society is a no-kill shelter in Harbor Springs, Michigan and has operated since 1951. Since moving to their state of the art facility in 2001, LTBHS has spayed or neutered more than 18,000 animals owned by community members and placed more than 800 cats and dogs into loving homes each year. We’ve supported this rescue along with local Dayton animal shelters for years.

Teresa Chaney, the events and volunteer coordinator, said LTBH is a happy place with an amazing staff. The wife of a board member makes a blanket for each dog coming into the shelter.

Every August for the last 21 years, the animal shelter has hosted the Howl at the Moon fundraiser with proceeds going toward the LTBH’s general fund. We’ve never attended because we’ve never been in the area at that time. This past July, as I glanced at the Howl at the Moon flyer we received in the mail and was about to put in the recycling bin, I noticed the word “virtual.” I opened it up and smiled.

“Hey, Ed,” I shouted to my husband, who was in the kitchen, “we’re going to the Howl at the Moon fundraiser.”

“What?”

“They’re having it virtually this year.”

It was great. We didn’t have to get dressed up. We could easily view the silent auction items. For most of the items, winners had to pick them up at the shelter. Since we live eight hours away, that wasn’t an option.

One auction item did catch our attention. You could bid on a month in LTBH’s 2021 calendar. I looked at Teddy, then at Pip, out 1-year-old cat.

“Who wants to see his photo in a calendar?”

Pip walked away. Teddy nudged me for a tummy rub. “You win, Teddy,” I said as I bent down to oblige. “Let’s see if we can make you a calendar cutie.”

Lucky for Teddy, we won the calendar month of August bid.

When I talked to Teresa after receiving the finished calendar, she said this was the first time the rescue organization had made a calendar and that it was well received.

It was also a big hit with our family and friends. We had to purchase a bunch so everyone could have Teddy, Mr. August, hanging up in their offices and kitchens.

“Hey, Pip,” I said as I showed him Teddy’s page, “maybe we can bid on a month for you next year.”

Pip flicked his tail and walked away.

MORE INFO

If you would like to purchase your own 2021 animal rescue calendar, check out these websites:

Zazzle.com

Cafepress.com

Amazon.com