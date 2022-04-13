How should COVID relief money be spent? What questions do you have? Take our survey

More than $1 billion in COVID relief spending was allocated to our region in multiple federal initiatives since the beginning of the pandemic. The Dayton Daily News is committed to providing transparency to residents and taxpayers about how this money is being spent as part of our project, Dayton Daily News Investigates Billions in COVID aid: Where it’s going.
Go here for a searchable database to see how local communities spent hundreds of millions of dollars in federal CARES Act funds. Go here to see how much money local communities are getting in American Rescue Plan funds.
Use the anonymous form below to let us know how you think remaining COVID relief money should be spent, and what questions you think reporters should ask about how it’s being used.
About the Author