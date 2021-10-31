How to apply for Christmas food assistance offered at Kroc Center

AND

· If you are NOT adding new family members to your household

How to apply via phone-in:

(Started Oct. 18) Call-in days: Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Call 937-528-5120.

In-person

Eligibility for in-person:

· If you have not received Christmas Food Assistance from The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center in the past

OR

· If you are adding new family members to your household

How to apply in-person:

Evening applications for working applicants only: Monday, Nov. 1, 5-7 p.m.

Morning applications: Nov. 2-Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You must bring: Face mask, photo ID for each adult in your household, birth certificate for each child, proof of current address for each adult in the household using lease or landlord statement or current utility bill.

All applicants: Only one service per household permitted.

For more information, call 937-528-5170. or leaguedayton@sbcglobal.net. STAFF REPORT