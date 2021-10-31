How to apply for Christmas food assistance offered at Kroc Center

It’s time to sign up for The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center’s annual Christmas Food Assistance event.
Due to COVID-19, the Kroc Center will continue to offer two avenues to apply for Christmas food assistance. Please review the following information to determine which option is best for you and your family.
Phone-in
Eligibility for phone-in:
· If you have received Christmas food assistance from The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center in the past
AND
· If you are NOT adding new family members to your household
How to apply via phone-in:
(Started Oct. 18) Call-in days: Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Call 937-528-5120.
In-person
Eligibility for in-person:
· If you have not received Christmas Food Assistance from The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center in the past
OR
· If you are adding new family members to your household
How to apply in-person:
Evening applications for working applicants only: Monday, Nov. 1, 5-7 p.m.
Morning applications: Nov. 2-Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You must bring: Face mask, photo ID for each adult in your household, birth certificate for each child, proof of current address for each adult in the household using lease or landlord statement or current utility bill.
All applicants: Only one service per household permitted.
For more information, call 937-528-5170. or leaguedayton@sbcglobal.net. STAFF REPORT
