dayton-daily-news logo
X

How to apply for Christmas food assistance offered at Kroc Center

Due to COVID-19, the Kroc Center will continue to offer two avenues to apply for Christmas food assistance. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
Caption
Due to COVID-19, the Kroc Center will continue to offer two avenues to apply for Christmas food assistance. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Local News
By Staff Report
40 minutes ago

It’s time to sign up for The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center’s annual Christmas Food Assistance event.

Due to COVID-19, the Kroc Center will continue to offer two avenues to apply for Christmas food assistance. Please review the following information to determine which option is best for you and your family.

Phone-in

Eligibility for phone-in:

· If you have received Christmas food assistance from The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center in the past

AND

· If you are NOT adding new family members to your household

How to apply via phone-in:

(Started Oct. 18) Call-in days: Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Call 937-528-5120.

In-person

Eligibility for in-person:

· If you have not received Christmas Food Assistance from The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center in the past

OR

· If you are adding new family members to your household

How to apply in-person:

Evening applications for working applicants only: Monday, Nov. 1, 5-7 p.m.

Morning applications: Nov. 2-Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You must bring: Face mask, photo ID for each adult in your household, birth certificate for each child, proof of current address for each adult in the household using lease or landlord statement or current utility bill.

All applicants: Only one service per household permitted.

For more information, call 937-528-5170. or leaguedayton@sbcglobal.net. STAFF REPORT

In Other News
1
Ohio reports 2,416 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
2
Let November light up your life
3
Centerville drive thru trick or treat event hosted today
4
Township plans $6M fire station after buying Centerville schools land
5
City, nonprofits work with homeless in Xenia to make difference

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top