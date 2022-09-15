How to get to the Air Force Marathon

TRAVELERS ON U.S. 35: Travelers from U.S. 35 (east or west) should take the Woodman Drive Exit. From the east, turn right. From the west, turn left onto Woodman Drive. Travel on Woodman for about 1.5 miles through four traffic lights. After you cross Airway Road, the Woodman Drive gate entrance is on the right.

TRAVELERS ON COLONEL GLENN HIGHWAY OR HARSHMAN AVENUE: From the southbound lanes of Harshman Avenue, turn left onto Airway Road. Go 0.8 miles and turn left into Spinning Road Gate. From Colonel Glenn Highway, head west. The route turns into Airway Road. Turn right at Spinning Road Gate.

There is NO RUNNER ENTRY at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Gate. From parking areas, runners and family members will walk to the start line. Competitors should arrive at least 90 minutes before their start times.