Altered gate hours, road closures set for Air Force Marathon

Gate 12A will be open 24/7 for vehicle traffic; however, vehicles will only have access to Spruce Way via Redbud Lane. There is no access via Estabrook Road or Sugar Maple Drive. This will maintain access to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, 88th Security Forces Squadron, Wright-Patterson Medical Center and Kittyhawk area.

Gate 16A (state Route 444, commercial vehicles)

Gate 16A will be open from 4 to 7 a.m. for volunteers only. Area A-only commercial vehicles will be inspected at Gate 12A for commissary and Base Exchange deliveries.

Gate 26A (Truck Gate)

Gate 26A will be open from 4 to 7 a.m. and again 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. for marathon volunteers and Fire Department personnel entry and exit only.

Gate 15A (state Route 844)

Gate 15A will be closed as it is part of the marathon route.

Area B:

Gate 19B (National Road)

Gate 19B will be open as normal; however, restricted access throughout Area B is in effect until the last runner passes Eighth Street. It should be lifted by 1 p.m., but that is subject to change.

Gate 1B (Springfield Street)

Gate 1B will be closed as it’s part of the marathon route.

Gate 22B (Interstate 675 gate):

Gate 22B will be open 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. for public access.

Public access parking gates (4 a.m. to 4 p.m. only)

The public may access Air Force Marathon areas via Spinning Road Gate, located at the intersection of Spinning and Airway roads; Armory Gate off Harshman Avenue; and Gate 22B, the I-675 gate (left turn only).

The gate at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Springfield Street will be open from 4 to 7:30 a.m. for Air Force Marathon and museum staff, people with disabilities, shuttles and distinguished visitor parking (Lot A or Lot B pass will be required).

After 7:30 a.m., the museum gate will be open to the public during its normal hours of operation.