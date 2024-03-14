Huber Heights cyber attack: Credit monitoring offered to 2,000+

City Manager Rick Dzik said previously that 2,038 people had sensitive information taken to warrant monitoring.

The Nov. 12, 2023, cyber attack locked city employees out of systems they use and prompted the council to declare a state of emergency to give city leadership the authority and discretion to quickly restore local government function.

City Manager Rick Dzik said previously that more than 5,700 people are believed to have had some data taken. Of those, 2,038 had information compromised to warrant monitoring.

City council authorized expenditures up to $800,000 on recovery operations and long-term upgrades, which includes a rebuild of its cyber network.

Dzik said the new equipment was on site and that the network rebuild was expected to be completed sometime in May.

Montgomery County commissioners approved $25,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to go toward the city’s cyber recovery operations to offset some of the financial burden to the general fund.