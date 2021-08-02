Huber Heights delaying decision on mountain bike trail park project after resident feedback

Some residents expressed displeasure at the idea of a bike park at Dial Park at a town hall on June 24. Two women who live nearby said they were concerned that building a new park would mean they have less green space. One of the women also expressed concerns about rising crime in the neighborhood.

Residents also questioned how Huber Heights would pay for the new park at the meeting. Jeff Gore, Huber Heights mayor, said the city is in a financially strong enough position that it could pay for a new park with cash if it wanted to.

“We are in an extremely healthy position financially and investing in our parks is just investing in all of you” Gore said at the June 24 meeting. “It’s investing in our kids. It’s investing in the neighborhoods. It’s investing in the city that we all want to stay in.”

Huber Heights recently broke ground at Monita Park for a new skate park, estimated to cost the city $615,000 and be completed by September. Huber Heights children have been asking the city for a new skate park for several years, as the nearest skate parks are in Fairborn and Kettering, places kids can’t get to without a parent driving them.