Huber Heights driver to spend weekends in jail for hitting 2 pedestrians last May

Darrin DMarco Perkins, 24, was convicted of two counts of aggravated vehicular assault after he entered an Alford plea in which someone does not admit guilt but pleads guilty as part of a plea bargain, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Judge Michael Krumholtz on April 12 signed orders sentencing Perkins to 45 days in jail, five years of probation and a one-year driver’s license suspension. For his jail term, “defendant will turn himself into the Montgomery County Jail by 5 p.m. on Fridays and will be released on Sundays at 5 p.m.”