Huber Heights man accepts plea deal in slaying at Englewood Hematite plant

Two counts each of murder and felonious assault will be dismissed as part of the plea deal, court records show.

A sentencing hearing for Jordan is scheduled for March 6, nearly a year after the death of Shaunn Monroe, 42.

Englewood police responded to Hematite Inc. at 300 Lau Parkway at 12:15 a.m. on March 12, 2023 after a 911 caller reported Monroe was bleeding from the abdomen and not breathing.

Monroe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video showed Jordan and Monroe walk into a bathroom together and then Jordan exit alone a few minutes later, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Jordan reportedly walked outside to his truck with something in his hand before returning to the work floor and speaking to a few people.

Witnesses told police Jordan said he “knocked him out and you better go help him,” according to the affidavit. Two people then went inside the bathroom.

The witnesses said Jordan and Monroe had an argument the day before that continued the next day, according to court documents.