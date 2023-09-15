Huber Heights man gets intensive probation supervision in felonious assault case

A 32-year-old Huber Heights man facing up to a dozen years in prison was sentenced this week to intensive probation supervision with a domestic violence specialist for up to five years.

DeAngelo Lamar Campbell was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Adkins after he pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to felonious assault and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Campbell went his ex-girlfriend’s house on May 14 in Huber Heights, where he was accused of punching and strangling her.

“As he assaulted (his ex-girlfriend) he had a knife in his hand and was making threats to kill (her) and the rest of her family,” according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division.

When his ex’s mother tried to stop him, he reportedly punched her in the back of the head, the document stated.

As part of his plea, three counts of strangulation, another count of felonious assault, one count of aggravated burglary and a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing were dismissed, court records show.