Huber Heights man gets intensive probation supervision in felonious assault case

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A 32-year-old Huber Heights man facing up to a dozen years in prison was sentenced this week to intensive probation supervision with a domestic violence specialist for up to five years.

DeAngelo Lamar Campbell was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Adkins after he pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to felonious assault and misdemeanor domestic violence.

ExploreRELATED: Man accused of punching, strangling ex, threatening to kill family in Huber Heights

Campbell went his ex-girlfriend’s house on May 14 in Huber Heights, where he was accused of punching and strangling her.

“As he assaulted (his ex-girlfriend) he had a knife in his hand and was making threats to kill (her) and the rest of her family,” according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division.

When his ex’s mother tried to stop him, he reportedly punched her in the back of the head, the document stated.

As part of his plea, three counts of strangulation, another count of felonious assault, one count of aggravated burglary and a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing were dismissed, court records show.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
Trotwood man gets probation after pleading guilty to harming teen
2
Harrison Twp. man who tried to meet teen for sex gets probation
3
Man pleads guilty in Oakwood child pornography case
4
Dayton man sentenced on child pornography charges after guilty plea
5
Man indicted in Dayton child rape case reported his crime to police

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top