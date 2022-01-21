Huber Heights man indicted on vehicular homicide charges in fatal 2021 crash

Three people were taken from the Hyundai with significant injuries. One of the three, 64-year-old Pamela Jacobs, died from her injuries.

King was also transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the report.

Police said that king had been travelling about 70 mph in a 40 mph area before crossing the center line in a no-passing zone and crashing.

King had both alcohol and marijuana in his system above the legal limit at the time of the crash, prosecutors said.

A warrant has been issued for King, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Feb. 3.