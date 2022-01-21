Huber Heights man indicted on vehicular homicide charges in fatal 2021 crash

A Huber Heights man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal August 2021 crash.
Michael Andrew King, 56, faces four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence.
Prosecutors said that King was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Brandt Pike on Aug. 21, 2021.
According to the crash report, King was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt southbound on Brandt Pike when he drove across the center line to pass a vehicle.
While doing so, he crashed head-on into a 2019 Hyundai Veloster driving the opposite direction, the report said.
Three people were taken from the Hyundai with significant injuries. One of the three, 64-year-old Pamela Jacobs, died from her injuries.
King was also transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the report.
Police said that king had been travelling about 70 mph in a 40 mph area before crossing the center line in a no-passing zone and crashing.
King had both alcohol and marijuana in his system above the legal limit at the time of the crash, prosecutors said.
A warrant has been issued for King, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Feb. 3.
