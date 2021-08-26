dayton-daily-news logo
Longtime West Carrollton teacher dies of injuries after crash

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
38 minutes ago

A longtime West Carrollton teacher has died of her injuries suffered in a weekend car crash.

Pam Jacobs of Dayton, who taught English for 24 years at both West Carrollton High School and Middle School, died early Wednesday evening, the district announced Thursday on social media.

“Anyone who met Pam was immediately greeted by her warm and engaging personality, and these qualities made her a beloved teacher and colleague of so many,” the Facebook post read.

Jacobs also served as a resident educator mentor for new teachers and worked with Muse Machine to promote student exposure to the arts.

