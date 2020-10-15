Huber Heights mayor shares COVID-19 diagnosis on social media

“Clearly I had been exposed prior to Tuesday morning and had no idea. That’s what I believe is what makes the spread of this virus so hard to track. I haven’t been around anyone that I was aware that tested positive, or was having any kind of symptoms. My wife and I have been very careful to follow masking guidelines and to social distance best we can,” he wrote.

Contact tracing has been done to reach everyone he has been around so they are aware and are in quarantine if necessary, Gore said.

“I’m certainly not ashamed for being infected and if any of you have been or are you shouldn’t be either,” he wrote. “It’s a virus that travels and can infect anyone at anytime for no rhyme or reason.”