Huber Heights mayor shares COVID-19 diagnosis on social media

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore shared his COVID-19 diagnosis Thursday afternoon on social media.
Gore said he was tested Tuesday morning after “the symptoms came upon me hard and fast early Tuesday morning at 1 a.m." and found out Wednesday he was positive for the coronavirus.
Gore is a teacher for Huber Heights City Schools, but because they are learning remotely he would not have exposed students.
“This certainly has been a rough couple of days of symptoms but I remain positive that this too shall pass and I’ll be back to myself 100% in a few more days,” Gore wrote on his Facebook page.
He also said his positive case serves as an example that people need to be careful.
“Clearly I had been exposed prior to Tuesday morning and had no idea. That’s what I believe is what makes the spread of this virus so hard to track. I haven’t been around anyone that I was aware that tested positive, or was having any kind of symptoms. My wife and I have been very careful to follow masking guidelines and to social distance best we can,” he wrote.
Contact tracing has been done to reach everyone he has been around so they are aware and are in quarantine if necessary, Gore said.
“I’m certainly not ashamed for being infected and if any of you have been or are you shouldn’t be either,” he wrote. “It’s a virus that travels and can infect anyone at anytime for no rhyme or reason.”
Good afternoon everyone, I realize some questions are flying around regarding myself having been diagnosed with...Posted by Mayor Jeff Gore on Thursday, October 15, 2020