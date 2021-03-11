Huber Heights names interim city manager; council members question former leader’s resignation

In Schommer’s resignation letter and consulting agreement, which was obtained by the Dayton Daily News, the city agreed to pay Schommer a lump sum of $150,000 within seven days of the date of the agreement. The city is also paying for Schommer’s health, dental and vision insurance at city expense through March 31, 2022.

Otto said the city should not be paying for a severance package if he resigned for other opportunities.

“I was under the understanding that this was a release, that we were negotiating a release, but I did not - I was completely unaware he was resigning to pursue other opportunities,” Otto said during Wednesday night’s meeting.

Gore described the resignation package during the meeting on Monday.

“It is now 7:45, we have come out of executive session, and based on the discussion, we would entertain a motion to direct the city law director to execute a resignation and consultation package for a total of $150,000 for that agreement,” Gore said. “Is there a motion?”

Lyons, Otto and Shaw asked for clarification on Wednesday. Gore asked council member to keep to the matter at hand. Other members of city council, including Nancy Byrge, an at-large council member, and Don Webb, Ward 2 councilman, agreed.

At the end of the meeting, Shaw asked Gore when the council could discuss Schommer’s resignation, suggesting they call another city council meeting on Thursday night.

Gore suggested the next city work session, March 16 at 6 p.m.

Both the meetings are available at the Huber Heights city website, https://www.hhoh.org/.

