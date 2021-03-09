New retail/apartment development planned for Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights

Rendering of Huber Heights Crossing. CONTRIBUTED

“We see the site as an opportunity for Huber Heights to provide new multi family and retail adjacent to the freeway, consistent with the trend along the I-70 corridor,” Broad Reach Retail Partners wrote in its application to the city.

The company added, “The proposed development will allow a blighted property to be developed to a vibrant necessity use for the community.”

Several businesses, including Cane’s, Starbucks and Five Guys have recently gone into the retail corridor along Old Troy Pike.

The Old Troy Pike and Taylorsville Road site currently has two apartment buildings, three office buildings and six other buildings. Broad Reach Retail Partners plan to raze all the buildings for the new multi-use development, according to the plans submitted.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said the city is working with the developers on the project because Old Troy Pike is considered one of the busiest roads in Huber Heights.

City staff made several traffic recommendations in the plans, including a traffic signal across from the Burger King on Old Troy Pike and access roads to the development.

“We know there’s interest in that corner of developing even further and we also hope to work with the developer on a traffic plan,” Gore said.

He added he is aware of the growing issue with traffic on that road, but noted there is also a lot of business development there.

“There is just no way we can continue growing without a long-term traffic solution,” he said.

