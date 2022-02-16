Huber Heights planning new senior center, may add city office space

The LWC assessment also will evaluate a second proposed building to meet current and future space needs of the city administration department and tax and water divisions.

“Because (the city) owns the building that the (senior center) is in, this gives us an opportunity to look at how we function and how we’re laid out, as well,” Chodkowski said. “So, as a kind of one-off from this project, we’re looking at what we need as an organization from the administrative staff’s perspective.”

According to Chodkowski, the city’s administrative staff is in need of additional space for several departments, including the tax and water divisions, both of which are currently leasing space in the Huber Centre plaza on Chambersburg Road.

This study for a second building will allow the city to then compare and decide whether or not to construct the second proposed building or use the current senior center building once it is vacated, Chodkowski said.

He added that the assessment study will be completed within the next 90 days, after which a rough timeline for the project will become available.

Last month, city council voted to authorize an agreement between the city and Homestead Development LLC regarding another project slated near the Marian Meadows site. The city will sell about 17 acres of land just behind the former shopping center for about $850,000 to Homestead Development LLC for a $40 million housing development, according to city documents.

The agreement with Homestead Development states the developer will construct two residential properties, including an approximately 192-unit market-rate multi-family housing development and an approximately 133-unit market-rate senior housing development on the property.