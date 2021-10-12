Huber Heights plans to redistrict wards due to population gain

“We’ve added over 5,000 citizens, and an awful lot of them are up north of 70,” Byrge said. “So we’re going to have to reallocate who’s responsible for what areas.”

Anthony Rodgers, the clerk of council for Huber Heights, said the city had not gotten the precinct-level data from the Census as of Friday, Oct. 8 so the process has not moved further.

“Generally, what we’re looking to do is get within a 5% distribution of the population between the six wards,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said the current boundaries will shift in one of the directions from where they are now to ensure the population is fairly represented according to the city’s charter.

He said he is looking at using major roads or interstates to try to mark the boundaries, so people would be able to know which ward they were in just by looking at a map.

Ultimately, city council decides where the lines are and signs the ward boundaries into legislation.

Rodgers noted that 10 years ago during the redistricting process, the council decided not to draw a current council member out of Ward 2 when the line moved.