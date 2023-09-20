Huber Heights police investigating photo of person with gun on school grounds

Huber Heights police are investigating a photo circulating social media which appears to show a teenager holding a gun inside Wayne High School.

In a Wednesday letter to district families, Superintendent Jason Enix said the photo is believed to have been taken over the weekend during a school-sponsored activity. Enix stressed there is no active threat to anyone on campus, adding that police are on site at Wayne High School.

“At this time, the individuals involved are not believed to be Wayne High School students,” the letter reads. Schools and police are working to identify the people in the photo.

The photo, which has not been released by the district or police but can be seen in posts circulating on Facebook, shows two Black teens, one appearing to be a female with long black hair, wearing an all white outfit and holding up a handgun, with her face largely obscured. The other appears to be a male wearing a white shirt, yellow shoes and gray jeans with holes in them.

The social media post includes an obscenity about Wayne High School.

The Huber Heights Police Division did not immediately respond to a request for additional details.

In the letter to families, Enix reiterated the district’s zero-tolerance policy for bringing weapons onto school grounds.

“We encourage parents to have a conversation with their students about appropriate behavior at school and the dangers of possessing weapons or weapon replicas,” the letter reads.

Enix urged any student or parent with concerns about a potential threat of harm within the district to use the “Stay Safe. Speak up!” hotline by calling 1-866-listen2me (1-866-547-8362).