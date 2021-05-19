Huber Heights school bomb threat called not credible

Huber Heights school district officials said they received notification of a bomb threat possibly directed at Rushmore Elementary on Wednesday afternoon.
District officials said as of 3:10 p.m., there was no evidence that it was a credible threat, but they said they continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates accordingly.
At the time of the threat, Huber Heights police and fire responded to the scene and secured the building and surrounding area. All in-person students and staff were evacuated from the building, with everyone accounted for and safe, according to school officials.
Students were immediately transported to Studebaker Central Office “out of an abundance of caution.” Families of those students were contacted personally by Huber Heights schools’ transportation department to make arrangements for students to get home safely.
“We are proud of the way our students and staff responded during this time and appreciate our local law enforcement’s prompt response in keeping our schools safe,” district officials said in a statement.