Huber Heights, West Carrollton and German Twp. voters lean toward approvals in early results

West Carrollton voters are approving a renewal of 3.9 mills for five years with 77.9% for the tax levy and 22.1% against the levy, according to partial results from early voting.

In German Twp., the village asked for an additional 10-mill fire levy over 10 years. In early, unofficial results 57.8% of voters were for the levy, and 42.2% were against the tax levy.

************

These tax renewals are key to services for residents, city officials argue.

The city of Huber Heights asked voters to approve the renewal of a 10-year, 0.25% income tax levy to fund police and fire/emergency services and general city operations.

If approved, the renewal will be effective Jan. 1, 2026, through Dec. 31, 2035.

The renewal is the continuation of a levy first passed in 2005. It was most recently approved by voters in November 2014.

City officials have stressed that the levy renewal will not increase taxes and that the dollars generated from the levy are crucial to the city’s financial wellbeing.

For residents, the tax applies to wages, salaries, self-employment income, rental income and gambling winnings, but it does not apply to Social Security, pensions or unemployment benefits.

Additionally, residents who work in cities with a local income tax of 2.25% or higher, such as Dayton and Kettering, receive a full credit and do not owe additional city tax.

Mayor Jeff Gore took to social media this month to share more about the ballot issue’s significance.

“The levy in May, if passed, will provide $3 million of funding for police and fire,” Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore wrote on Facebook. “… (T)he general fund will already be subsidizing the police and fire departments in 2025 by a total of $7.13 million,” he said. “… If (the levy) doesn’t pass, that’s an additional $3 million that will need to come out of the general fund.”

If approved, levy funds would continue to be divided between the police and fire/EMS divisions, with 40.5% going toward police and 40.5% to fire services. The remaining 19% will go into the city’s general fund.

If the renewal is not approved, city officials warn, funds from other areas, such as parks and recreation, may need to be diverted to public safety services.

************

West Carrollton residents are asked to approve a renewal tax levy for the fire department, one that the city says would ensure continued funding for essential services.

The 5-year, 3.9-mill levy would generate $725,000 a year and cost $82 for each $100,000 of property value, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office. Those figures are the same as the levy West Carrollton voters approved in March 2020.

The West Carrollton Fire Department fielded 2,573 runs in 2024, up 10.3% from 2,332 in 2020, according to department statistics obtained by this news outlet. The department employees 35 people: a fire chief, three fire captains, six full-time firefighter/paramedics, three full-time firefighter EMTs, 10 part-time firefighter/paramedics and 12 part-time firefighter/EMTs.

**************

In Montgomery County, German Twp. seeks a 10-year, 4-mill additional property tax levy for fire services. It would cost a resident $140 annually for each $100,000 of home value.