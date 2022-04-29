Huber Heights school board names Enix new superintendent

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne High School alum Jason Enix will serve as the next superintendent of Huber Heights City Schools, the district announced on Friday.
Enix has served as superintendent for the Reading School District near Cincinnati for the past two years, and was previously assistant superintendent at Beavercreek schools. He also has former experience as a principal, assistant principal, and middle school science and math teacher.
“I am extremely honored to be the next superintendent of Huber Heights City Schools. As a product of the Huber Heights City School system and a proud Wayne High School graduate, this is a dream come true for me to serve the community in which I grew up,” Enix said. “Huber Heights has a long tradition of excellence and I look forward to the opportunity to work collaboratively with the staff, administrative team, board of education, and the community to take an already great school district to an even higher level.”
The school board will officially approve Enix’s contract during its May 6 meeting. Enix will serve as acting superintendent for the month of July as he transitions alongside Interim Superintendent Kelly Spivey. Enix will fully take over Aug. 1.
Huber’s superintendent search started after Mario Basora unexpectedly resigned in January. Seventeen people applied, and the district cut the list first to seven, then to three finalists. The other two besides Enix were Tracy Reed, chief academic officer for Sandusky City Schools, and Maura Horgan, assistant superintendent for Newark City Schools.
“This was a very difficult decision due to the quality of our applicants,” said school board president Robert Mullins. “That said, with the input we received from our community participants, teachers, staff, and the administrative team, we are confident Mr. Enix’s passion for learning and his dedication to maximizing every student’s potential will serve our district well.”
As a student, Enix attended Monticello Elementary, Weisenborn Intermediate School and Studebaker Junior High. After graduating from Wayne High School in 1993, he earned a bachelor’s degree at Ohio University, and later earned a masters in education administration from the University of Dayton in 2002.
“(Enix’s) success as a superintendent represents the skills necessary to implement our strategic plan, communicate with staff, students, and community members, and build partnerships with businesses and community leaders,” Mullins said. “We look forward to working with Jason as we continue our quest for learning excellence for all of our students.”
