Huber Heights school board names Enix new superintendent

Enix has served as superintendent for the Reading School District near Cincinnati for the past two years, and was previously assistant superintendent at Beavercreek schools. He also has former experience as a principal, assistant principal, and middle school science and math teacher.

“I am extremely honored to be the next superintendent of Huber Heights City Schools. As a product of the Huber Heights City School system and a proud Wayne High School graduate, this is a dream come true for me to serve the community in which I grew up,” Enix said. “Huber Heights has a long tradition of excellence and I look forward to the opportunity to work collaboratively with the staff, administrative team, board of education, and the community to take an already great school district to an even higher level.”