Trotwood-Madison superintendent finalist for Huber Heights position

Explore Huber Heights schools to hire former Talawanda chief as interim superintendent

Final interviews will include a meet-and-greet style event with selected district stakeholders, according to district spokeswoman Cassie Dietrich.

“(The board of education) will interview four candidates on April 19 and three candidates on April 20. After that, they’ll decide whether they’re going to bring back two or three for a meet-and-greet with a select group of public and administrative stakeholders on April 26,” she said. “That’s also when they’ll do their final interviews, then they should be making a decision that night (or soon after).”

The starting date for the incoming superintendent will depend on the availability of the selected candidate, Dietrich said. Interim Superintendent Kelly Spivey will continue to serve in the position until such time, or at least until the end of this school year.

Spivey was appointed interim superintendent following the resignation of Superintendent Mario Basora, who resigned from the district in February to take a job in the private sector. Basora had served in the position for two and a half years.