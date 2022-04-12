Trotwood-Madison superintendent finalist for Huber Heights position

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City School District is nearing the end of its search for a new superintendent, and on Monday a list of finalist candidates was released.
“A comprehensive vetting process was conducted before we selected (these) candidates from 17 applicants,” said Robert Mullins, president of the Huber Heights City School District Board of Education, in a statement from the district Monday. “Our search firm is continuing the vetting process on the selected finalists before initial interviews are held next week.”
Final interviews will be held during the last week of April, after which a candidate will be chosen.
Among the finalists is superintendent for Trotwood-Madison City Schools, Dr. Reva Cosby, who was appointed to her position in 2020. Cosby served at Wayne High School principal for eight years.
Also included in the list of candidates is Maura Horgan, assistant superintendent for Newark City Schools; Jason Enix, superintendent for Reading City Schools; Lance Hostetler, superintendent for United Local Schools; Tracy Reed, chief academic officer for Sandusky City Schools; Matt Chrispin, superintendent for Bucyrus City Schools; and Lois Rapp, director for the Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific Region in Alexandria, Virginia.
Final interviews will include a meet-and-greet style event with selected district stakeholders, according to district spokeswoman Cassie Dietrich.
“(The board of education) will interview four candidates on April 19 and three candidates on April 20. After that, they’ll decide whether they’re going to bring back two or three for a meet-and-greet with a select group of public and administrative stakeholders on April 26,” she said. “That’s also when they’ll do their final interviews, then they should be making a decision that night (or soon after).”
The starting date for the incoming superintendent will depend on the availability of the selected candidate, Dietrich said. Interim Superintendent Kelly Spivey will continue to serve in the position until such time, or at least until the end of this school year.
Spivey was appointed interim superintendent following the resignation of Superintendent Mario Basora, who resigned from the district in February to take a job in the private sector. Basora had served in the position for two and a half years.
