Huey Magoo’s serves up bite-sized chicken tenders for limited time

17 minutes ago
Huey Magoo’s is offering its chicken tenders in bite-sized pieces for a limited time.

“Huey Magoo’s is now proudly the Filet Mignon of Tender Bites,” said President & CEO Andy Howard. “We are thrilled to introduce our brand-new hand-breaded Tender Bites, the best bite sized premium chicken offering around.”

With the introduction of Tender Bites, Huey Magoo’s has added several new options to its menu including:

  • 10 Tender Bites meal served with fries, Magoo’s dip and Texas toast
  • Tender Bites served “By the Bite” in quantities of five
  • Fresh-made salads featuring 10 Tender Bites
  • 5-bites kids meal

Tender Bites are also available as part of a catering order. All Tender Bites can be ordered original or sauced in one of Huey Magoo’s sauces. Sauces include garlic parmesan, sweet heat, lemon pepper and buffalo.

“As we continue to ride the wave on our nationwide expansion, it’s very exciting to expand our offerings in a fun, new, simple way for everyone to try, while also staying true to our model that it’s all about the tender and the quality,” Howard said.

Huey Magoo’s has two restaurant locations in the Dayton region: 6230 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville and 9196 N. Main St. in Englewood.

For more information, visit hueymagoos.com.

