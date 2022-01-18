Hamburger icon
Humane society honors legend with #BettyWhiteChallenge

A man walks a dog past a new mural of the late actress Betty White by artist Corie Mattie, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mattie added a QR code to the mural so people walking by can donate to the local shelter Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue in honor of White, an animal welfare advocate. White died Dec. 31, 2021, at age 99. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
caption arrowCaption
Credit: Chris Pizzello

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

In honor of American icon Betty White, known for her quick wit and love for animals, a social media campaign is encouraging people to donate to an animal shelter to celebrate what would have been her 100th birthday.

White, who died Dec. 31 following a stroke, would have turned 100 on Monday.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton set up a donation page at www.hsdayton.org/Betty.

SICSA, the Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals, accepts donations at www.sicsa.org/give.

The Miami Valley Pit Crew has information about donating on its website at www.miamivalleypitcrew.com.

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center has information about donating on its website, mcanimals.org/get-involved.

