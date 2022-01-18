Humane society honors legend with #BettyWhiteChallenge

In honor of American icon Betty White, known for her quick wit and love for animals, a social media campaign is encouraging people to donate to an animal shelter to celebrate what would have been her 100th birthday.
White, who died Dec. 31 following a stroke, would have turned 100 on Monday.
The Humane Society of Greater Dayton set up a donation page at www.hsdayton.org/Betty.
SICSA, the Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals, accepts donations at www.sicsa.org/give.
The Miami Valley Pit Crew has information about donating on its website at www.miamivalleypitcrew.com.
The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center has information about donating on its website, mcanimals.org/get-involved.
