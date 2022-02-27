Hamburger icon
Humane Society of Greater Dayton finds home for steer brothers

Marvin, left, and Cocoa are two steers looking for a loving home after they were rescued by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton during a cruelty and neglect investigation. Photo courtesy Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

By Holly Souther
Humane Society of Greater Dayton found a new home for two steers named Cocoa and Marvin that were part of a cruelty investigation.

The steer siblings were adopted and are now together on a farm with other cows, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton said in a Facebook post.

Cocoa and Marvin are believed to be between 8 and 12 years old, according to the Humane Society. “They are inseparable as they haven’t had a lot of human interaction and had to relied on one another,” the Humane Society said in a statement.

They cows were neglected on the previous farm they were located on, according to the Humane Society.

“They are together but have a second chance now,” the Facebook post said.

