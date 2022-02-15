Dayton Humane Society seeks new home for rescued steers

Explore Humane Society of Greater Dayton offers Bengals discounts for all adoptions

“We don’t know how much longer Cocoa has until his lumpy jaw becomes unmanageable, but we want to keep them together as long as we can,” a press release read. “At the same time, we would love to see them go to a place where there are other cows for Marvin to interact with. This may help his broken heart if and when he loses his brother to the disease.”

The foster home where Marvin and Cocoa are staying can no long keep them, so the steers are coming to the Humane Society’s shelter next week. The organization is hoping to have a loving home ready for the brothers to spend the rest of their time together.