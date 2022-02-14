Hamburger icon
Humane Society of Greater Dayton offers Bengals discounts for all adoptions

Rona is the Humane Society Pet of the Week. CONTRIBUTED

Rona is the Humane Society Pet of the Week. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Holly Souther
20 minutes ago

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is offering 20% off all animal adoptions through Feb. 20 in honor of the Bengals.

The animal shelter offers dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, gerbils and other animals to interested adopters.

“A lot of our animals at the shelter may be considered underdogs. They come to us from a variety of different - and sometimes difficult - situations, but our shelter is here to support them, give them confidence and find them their second chance,” Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton said in a press release. “We love doing everything we can to give these animals a second chance and we love to be their cheerleaders as these underdogs become the MVP of their new forever home.”

The discount is available at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s main shelter at 1661 Nicholas Road and the MeowZa Cat Boutique, which is located inside the Dayton Mall at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, the release said.

For more information, visit the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s website.

