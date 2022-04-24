Hundreds of marchers fill downtown Dayton to support sisterhood

Downtown Dayton was filled with hundreds of people today, many wearing colorful skirts, for a march to encourage sisterhood.
The Women In Tulle march brought between 150 to 200 people downtown on Sunday. It was held “to uplight and encourage sisterhood through love, mentoring, volunteering, and giving back to the community,” according to information about the event.
The event was held for the first time last year with another large crowd.
Attendees wore white shirts and ankle length tulle skirts of multiple colors. Donations will be pledged to a local charity or organization.
In Other News
1
Crew including Dayton businessman scheduled to start return to Earth...
2
Miami County deciding how to pay for millions in building projects
3
Minority health event urges COVID recovery to go beyond ‘normal’
4
Ohio 2022 primary: LaRose, Adams face off for Secretary of State...
5
‘They work hard:’ The small county that makes things in a big way
About the Author