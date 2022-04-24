dayton-daily-news logo
Hundreds of marchers fill downtown Dayton to support sisterhood

The Women In Tulle march, an initiative to bring women together for a purpose, went through downtown Dayton on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Proceeds will go to a local charity or organization. EILEEN McCLORY / STAFF

Local News
By
38 minutes ago

Downtown Dayton was filled with hundreds of people today, many wearing colorful skirts, for a march to encourage sisterhood.

The Women In Tulle march brought between 150 to 200 people downtown on Sunday. It was held “to uplight and encourage sisterhood through love, mentoring, volunteering, and giving back to the community,” according to information about the event.

The event was held for the first time last year with another large crowd.

Attendees wore white shirts and ankle length tulle skirts of multiple colors. Donations will be pledged to a local charity or organization.

