Hydrogen peroxide reaction prompts hazmat response at Tipp City manufacturer

Crews found a chemical storage tote surrounded by six other storage totes with fuming gases. Miami County Hazmat was requested to respond.

The area was evacuated, and an isolation zone was established. Hazmat crews helped mitigate and keep the area and surrounding property safe, according to fire officials.

The chemical was released into an approved containment vessel, according to the fire department.

The reaction took place near a construction area.

“A minor incident occurred outside our facility today in a loading area,” read a statement from Abbott Nutrition. “No employees were injured.”

Crews were on scene for more than five hours before the facility was turned over to Abbott.

No property was damaged, and no injuries or illnesses were reported, according to fire officials.

The cause of the reaction is under investigation.

Troy, Vandalia and West Milton fire departments, Miami County EMA and Shelby County Hazmat also provided mutual aid.