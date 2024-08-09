Medical firm plans layoffs affecting 70+ area employees

8261 Ohio 235, Huber Heights. There are 68 affected workers linked to this site.

106 Royal St., Sydney. There are six affected workers.

In all, 74 employees will be permanently laid off, with layoffs anticipated to begin Oct. 9, Keri Limpin, an interim regional vice president of human resources for the business, said in a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice) letter to the state.

Affected employees are free to apply for other positions within the company, she said.

Global Medical Response describes itself as a “pre-hospital solutions” company with nearly 36,000 employees nationally.

In the letter, Limpin attributes the action to inflation costs and Ohio’s “surprise billing” law for ground medical transportation. This newspaper left a message for her seeking more information.

The law, which went into effect two years ago, aims to protect medical patients from what some call “surprise billing,” which can happen when patients accidentally get medical services from an out-of-network provider at an in-network hospital. Ambulances, medical helicopters, emergency physicians, anesthesiologists and more can all be part of separate businesses that might not be in the patient’s insurance network.

Patients could be stuck with the balance between what a medical provider charges and what insurance pays. With the law, patients who go out-of-network when getting emergency care should not receive bills for more than if they had been in network.