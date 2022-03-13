Hamburger icon
I-71 and Mason-Montgomery Road project has lane restrictions

Local News
By Holly Souther
26 minutes ago

Lane restrictions for a bridge construction begins today at Fields-Ertel Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. March 14 as part of interchange expansion project at Mason-Montgomery Road and southbound Interstate 71 in Warren County.

Fields-Ertel Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction as “crews will place portable concrete barriers and shift traffic to the outside lanes and temporary pavement on the shoulders,” a press release from the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

From March 14 to 18, overnight and evening lane restrictions will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day. Crews will drill piers for the construction’s new structure, the release said.

The release said that if a full-closure is necessary to provide extra space for the crews and exercise safety cautions, then a closure could be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m each night where traffic would be detoured through Escort Drive and Mason-Montgomery Road.

Lane restrictions will occur throughout the spring and summer as bridge construction continues.

