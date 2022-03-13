I-71 and Mason-Montgomery Road project has lane restrictions

Fields-Ertel Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction as “crews will place portable concrete barriers and shift traffic to the outside lanes and temporary pavement on the shoulders,” a press release from the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

From March 14 to 18, overnight and evening lane restrictions will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day. Crews will drill piers for the construction’s new structure, the release said.