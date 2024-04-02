I-75 closed in Monroe due to ‘hazard’ across highway

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the hazard was down across the highway just north of the bridge at the Monroe exit was blocking both sides of the road. Dispatchers could not confirm what the hazard was at the time of writing.

OSHP said that traffic was being diverted off the highway at state Route 129 in the south and at state Route 122 in the north.

They said that the road was closed while they worked to clear the hazard.