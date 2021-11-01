dayton-daily-news logo
X

I-75 exit ramp near UD Arena to close for six nights

Repairs are starting on the bridge over Edwin C. Moses Blvd. and Carillon Blvd. Bridge work includes replacing bridge decks and removing the continuous U-turn lane.
Caption
Repairs are starting on the bridge over Edwin C. Moses Blvd. and Carillon Blvd. Bridge work includes replacing bridge decks and removing the continuous U-turn lane.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
51 minutes ago

The southbound Interstate 75 ramp at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard will close Tuesday, Nov. 2, and Monday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 12, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Crews will be working on the bridge deck at Edwin C. Moses.

The Ruhlin Company began construction on the bridge decks to replace them in October 2020 and it’s expected to be finished this year.

The detour for the work: Edwin C. Moses Boulevard to Dryden Road to I-75.

In Other News
1
Dayton may sell 32 acres near airport for commercial development
2
Voter Guide: Wayne Township Trustee (Warren County)
3
Spectrum hiring 150 customer service representatives in Kettering
4
Dayton says “no disruptions” to police and fire service so far as COVID
5
Cooler week will bring temperatures below freezing
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top