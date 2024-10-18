I-75 South to shift to single lane overnight Tuesday, then close contraflow lane

A contraflow lane is when the left-most lane splits off by itself, separated by a concrete barrier for a few miles to allow construction work to be done.

Drivers from U.S. 35 going to I-75 south will have the option to exit at Stewart Street, ODOT said. Otherwise, the ramps entering or exiting I-75 South at Stewart Street, Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, state Route 741 and Dryden Road will be temporarily closed. The ramp from East Dixie Drive to I-75 South will stay open, but the exit ramp will be closed.

ODOT said that the work overnight will let them discontinue the contraflow lane and open the ramps to and from Dryden Road to southbound I-75. The lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday, the department said.

Southbound lanes will remain shifted to the outside between U.S. 35 and Route 741 for bridge repairs.

ODOT said that it is looking in the future to shift northbound into a normal traffic pattern, with three lanes on the proper side of the highway with shoulder availability, though the lanes between Route 741 and U.S. 35 will remain shifted to the outside to allow for bridge repairs. The northbound work was delayed, and a date to reschedule has yet to be determined.

Repairs to the bridge over Route 741 are expected to finish by the end of 2024, ODOT said, at which time both directions of I-75 will shift back to their proper lanes.

The entire project to reconstruct a section of I-75 south of downtown Dayton is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

The project to reconstruct I-75 north of downtown Dayton is expected to take much longer, and continue into 2027.