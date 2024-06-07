BreakingNews
School time capsule has 1915 letter, newspaper; ex-student, 104, shares memories

I Heart Ice Cream to leave 2nd Street Market, focus on new spot in Wright-Dunbar

Credit: Facebook Photo

Credit: Facebook Photo

Local News
I Heart Ice Cream’s last weekend at 2nd Street Market in Dayton will be June 28 through June 30.

“The 2nd Street Market graciously welcomed us into their family in the fall of 2021. Since then, we have made lifelong connections and friendships that will forever hold dear to our hearts,” a June 5 Facebook post stated. “Although the decision was extremely hard, we have decided to retire our vendor booth and focus more on our new location as well as public and private food truck events.”

Liz Cortes, who owns the business with her husband, Danny, said they are gearing up to open July 1 at 9 N. Williams St. in Dayton’s Wright Dunbar District.

The Thai-inspired rolled ice cream business will continue to serve rolled ice cream, milkshakes and bubble waffles. They have plans to add additional menu items including boba teas.

I Heart Ice Cream will have longer hours of operation compared to their current hours at 2nd Street Market. They also hope to host special events.

“We are beyond grateful to have been a part of a Dayton staple over the past few years and have learned a ton about running a location,” the post said. “We are excited at how far we have come and owe a lot of it to our 2nd Street Market Family.”

MORE DETAILS

For more information about I Heart Ice Cream, visit the business’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

I Heart Ice Cream will be at 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St. in Dayton, this weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. They will also be at Charm at the Farm, 4953 Bunnell Hill Road in Lebanon, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

