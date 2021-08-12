Imprisoned sex offender indicted on nearly 40 charges in new child porn case

Richard Edward Newsome is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 26 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 34 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and five counts of possession of criminal tools.

Newsome is imprisoned at the Lorrain Correctional Institution for an apparent violation of his probation for a 2015 conviction in a Montgomery County child porn case. He served four years in prison and had been released in January 2019, according to online Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records.