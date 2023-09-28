In Dayton, plant sale offers gardeners eco-friendly options

On Sunday, Oct. 1, Dayton-area residents can use their purchasing power to enhance their properties, help increase biodiversity and even curb global warming. A multi-vendor native plant sale, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2nd Street Market, will give residents an opportunity to buy a wide variety of indigenous plants for their yards, patios or even balconies.

At this event, several local nurseries will offer native forbs (flowering plants), shrubs, trees, grasses and other kinds of plants for more eco-friendly landscapes. Available for purchase will be species such as bur oak, wafer ash, flowering dogwood, copper iris, wild columbine, cardinal flower, and various native ornamental grasses and sedges, among many others.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, a native plant is one that “has occurred naturally in a particular region, ecosystem, or habitat without human introduction,” unlike many nursery plants that are “cultivated by humans into forms that do not exist in nature” or imported from other regions or countries. Owners of the local native nurseries express a strong commitment to their mission of making native species more widely available, and they provide numerous reasons people should “plant native.”

Ron Corbett runs Native Ohio Plants, LLC, which has been in operation since 2008 and has been “devoted to selling plants that are both Ohio native species and of regional provenance.” He explains: “Wildlife co-evolved with native plants over eons, but native plants have largely been displaced by agriculture and cities, as well as lawns and other non-native landscaping. ... Invasive exotic plants that originated overseas displace our native plants even in the remaining natural areas.” He cites Japanese bush honeysuckle as particularly problematic. By growing native shrubs and trees instead, Corbett says, “we can offset some of the losses.”

“It is much more rewarding,” he adds, “to landscape with an ecological focus in addition to simply an aesthetic focus.”

Corbett says the Oct. 1 sale is especially well-timed; for while many people might focus on putting their gardens to rest in the fall, it is a great time for planting trees and shrubs because “roots can get established in the still warm ground yet stresses of summer are over.”

Kara Maynard, a U.S. Navy veteran and owner of Deeply Rooted Landscapes, a native plant nursery and landscaping company, describes planting native as a “sustainable landscaping practice.”

“These plants are locally adapted to our weather patterns and once established, they thrive without a lot of human input,” Maynard explains. “Not only are they easy, but they actually help draw down carbon from the atmosphere and store it in the ground, which will help cool our warming climate.”

“Imagine how much we can do if everyone gave over a portion of their yards to native plants, grasses and trees,” Maynard muses. “Let’s cool down Dayton!”

When people add native plants to their properties, she says, wildlife quickly finds them. “It’s as if our wildlife neighbors have just been waiting for us to wake up and smell the milkweed. If you plant it, they will come!”

Kyle Costilow of Local Lush, which specializes in native woody plants, notes that some native species offer another plus: edible features for humans. The pawpaw tree, for example, produces fruit that tastes “custardy with hints of banana, mango and sometimes pineapple.” In addition, spicebush leaves and stems can be added to tea, and spicebush berries can be used to mimic allspice “with an added gingery bite.”

“The best part is that all natives share these edible features with our wildlife companions,” Costilow says, “whether it is nectar and pollen for the butterflies and bees, acorns for the squirrels, or leaves for our creeping insect friends.”

Molly Kenney of Down Nature’s Path also sees advantages to feeding wildlife. She says DNP concentrates on host plants and species that provide the most benefits for the ecosystem, such as pollinator favorites. “Our business is all about supporting nature and providing the food that they need so that we have a healthy, balanced environment and ecosystem.”

“You want those beautiful butterflies?” she asks. “You first have to feed those caterpillars!”

Charlie Greene, owner of Tadmor Greenes, says he got into planting and selling native plants because it provided “a form of therapy as I was taking care of mother who passed away from cancer in 2019.” He quickly began to learn about the valuable functions of native plants in ecosystems, such as filtering water and helping improve water runoff, which reduces pressure on city sewer systems. He notes that native plants also “clean our air and turn those toxins to help improve our soil.”

In addition, Greene says plants nourish and attract more than 425 bee species native to Ohio. He points out, in particular, the role native grasses play.

“Our native bees are solitary bees and live in the ground and use grass blades to build a nest to survive all winter,” he says. “They don’t know how to use ornamental grasses you buy at a big nursery, because our pollinators have evolved with our plants for millions of years.”

“Native plants are not only beautiful,” Greene continues, “but they will help ensure future generations will still see a monarch butterfly or a big bumble bee buzz through the sky. If we continue down this same path, by the end of decade we could lose 40% of our insects globally.”

Like Greene, the other nursery owners call attention to the beauty and enjoyment native plants provide.

“Using native plants in your garden is a wonderful way to engage with Mother Nature and create a beautiful, living habitat right out your door,” says Maynard, whose business motto is “Your Yard Is Habitat!”

“Once you start looking at those tiny creatures in your garden, you see a whole new incredible world!” Kenney exclaims. “Most people find peace in nature; everyone has the ability to bring that to their property. It’s so easy (and important!). Like our motto says ‘Feed nature while feeding your soul.’”

Costilow ends with an invitation: “Even a few native plants added to a landscape make a difference. If you are ever considering natives, come out to 2nd Street Market. ... We will happily talk your ear off about what plants would work for your space and share the love we have for the native landscape.”