Dayton bakery to close doors on Wayne Ave., plans to relocate
Inaugural Air Force ‘Museum Mile’ is Thursday

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
First event is capped at 475 participants

Runners, take heed: If you want to run in the first Air Force Museum Mile race, the deadline is Thursday — or until the race events are full.

Runners and walkers must register before or on race day May 11 — or until entries are filled.

Register as soon as you can. The number of participants for this first-ever Museum Mile has been capped at 475, said Rachael Ferguson, director of the Air Force Marathon.

“We anticipate doing a sellout,” Ferguson said Friday.

The event honors the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s 100th anniversary this year. The museum traces its origins to a collection of plane engines and other parts and artifacts at Dayton’s McCook Field, a collection that officially opened to the public in May 2023.

Hosted by the Air Force Marathon, the 1-mile event will take place at the museum and showcase three races: open, women’s elite and men’s elite. Races begin at 6:30 p.m. with packet pick-up beginning at 5 p.m.

Participants can expect to run (or walk) a course winding through the museum grounds before finishing under the wing tips of historic aircraft at the museum’s air park.

Competitors must be 4 or older on race day to register for the open event. The cutoff is 14 and older on May 11 for an elite race. Each 1-mile finisher will receive a limited edition 16-ounce pint glass.

Registration is $35 per entry.

And Ferguson said it’s her hope and expectation that the Museum Mile will return next year.

For more information about registration and race requirements, visit https://airforcemile.com.

Also: Fees for Air Force Marathon participants are scheduled to increase Tuesday.

Registration for the full marathon, half marathon and marathon relay will increase by $10, while the 10K and 5K will rise by $5. The Tailwind Trot is currently $20 but will move to $23. Prices for the full and half marathon “Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series” will climb to $210 and $200, respectively.

Active duty, reservists, Guard members, veterans, retired military and ROTC cadets may receive up to $10 off the in-person full or half marathon, relay and “Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series” or $5 off the 10K or 5K.

If participants wish to join in from afar, a virtual race option is also available. Runners may choose the marathon, half-marathon, 10K or 5K, and will need to complete their selected distance sometime in September.

To register for the marathon or related events, visit www.usafmarathon.com/.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

