Inaugural Air Force ‘Museum Mile’ is Thursday

Hosted by the Air Force Marathon, the 1-mile event will take place at the museum and showcase three races: open, women’s elite and men’s elite. Races begin at 6:30 p.m. with packet pick-up beginning at 5 p.m.

Participants can expect to run (or walk) a course winding through the museum grounds before finishing under the wing tips of historic aircraft at the museum’s air park.

Competitors must be 4 or older on race day to register for the open event. The cutoff is 14 and older on May 11 for an elite race. Each 1-mile finisher will receive a limited edition 16-ounce pint glass.

Registration is $35 per entry.

And Ferguson said it’s her hope and expectation that the Museum Mile will return next year.

For more information about registration and race requirements, visit https://airforcemile.com.

Also: Fees for Air Force Marathon participants are scheduled to increase Tuesday.

Registration for the full marathon, half marathon and marathon relay will increase by $10, while the 10K and 5K will rise by $5. The Tailwind Trot is currently $20 but will move to $23. Prices for the full and half marathon “Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series” will climb to $210 and $200, respectively.

Active duty, reservists, Guard members, veterans, retired military and ROTC cadets may receive up to $10 off the in-person full or half marathon, relay and “Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series” or $5 off the 10K or 5K.

If participants wish to join in from afar, a virtual race option is also available. Runners may choose the marathon, half-marathon, 10K or 5K, and will need to complete their selected distance sometime in September.

To register for the marathon or related events, visit www.usafmarathon.com/.