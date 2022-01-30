Income tax, property tax and total impact up for debate in Beavercreek vote

The money would also go towards addressing the city’s $200 million in proposed infrastructure projects, which include stormwater management, addressing flooding issues in older parts of the city, and road work.

Beavercreek residents have previously voted down similar income tax asks. In 2013, an income tax levy was rejected when 61% voted against it. The November 2020 vote was closer, with about 52% voting against it.

Resident Noah Gorski cited these previous failed attempts in comments to council Monday, saying the council’s measure felt like an “echo chamber.”

“Property tax is going down very little compared to how much income tax is going up. When it comes down to it, it’s a very large tax increase, and most residents here don’t want a very large tax increase,” Gorski said. “It’s a little concerning since we know there’s public support for no increase, and then the elected members are sort of working against us, and I’d rather work together on that.”

If the income tax passes, Beavercreek property owners would see an estimated property tax reduction of $134 per $100,000 of home value annually. A 1% income tax would cost a person with $50,000 of taxable income $500 per year.

The 1% earned income tax would not be assessed against Social Security payments, military pay, interest, dividends, or capital gains and some other categories. The measure also includes a 100% credit for taxes paid to other cities.

The income tax would most significantly affect people who work in Beavercreek and live in a township, as well as Beavercreek residents who work in the city, or in a township, as those people currently do not pay any local income tax.

People who live in Beavercreek and work in a city that has an income tax wouldn’t see any change, as Ohioans pay income tax to the city where they work before their city of residence.

Census data indicates about 23,000 people work in Beavercreek but live elsewhere, about 16,000 people live in Beavercreek but work in other cities, and 3,000 people both live and work in Beavercreek.

An income tax would require those who live elsewhere but work in Beavercreek to pay into services that the city provides, Stone said.

“The revenue has to come from somewhere. My personal goal if the income tax is passed, there is no foreseeable reason to pass more property tax, and I would hope for further reduction,” Stone said.

Revenue generated from income tax has more flexibility than property tax funds specifically allocated to roads or police or fire.

According to City Manager Pete Landrum, Beavercreek is currently using a portion of its ARPA funds to address issues with stormwater near Grange Hall Road, an issue that would not have been addressed if not for that federal money. The city also seeks grants for many of its projects, but stormwater grants are practically nonexistent, and often require a city match, Landrum said.