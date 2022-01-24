Beavercreek council to vote on income tax request tonight

BEAVERCREEK — City Council will decide tonight whether to place a 1% income tax request on the May ballot, the city of Beavercreek’s third attempt at an income tax in the last decade.
If residents eventually approve the income tax, the city would eliminate five different property tax levies totaling 8.1 mills: three for police and two for streets.
Beavercreek currently relies on property taxes for nearly half its income. The city is one of only a few statewide that do not levy an income tax, according to state records. Nearby, Kettering, Xenia, Fairborn and Huber Heights all have city income taxes of 2% or 2.25%.
The 1% tax would generate up to $18 million a year from individuals who work in Beavercreek, according to City Manager Pete Landrum. The tax would help fund the city’s $200 million infrastructure backlog, which currently has no dedicated funding source, and it would fund hiring five new police officers and five public service workers.
Most recently, in November 2020, a Beavercreek city income tax levy failed, with about 52% voting against it. In 2013, a request failed when 61% voted against it.
City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday on the second floor of City Hall, 1368 Research Park Drive.
