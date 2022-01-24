Beavercreek council to vote on income tax request tonight

If residents eventually approve the income tax, the city would eliminate five different property tax levies totaling 8.1 mills: three for police and two for streets.

Beavercreek currently relies on property taxes for nearly half its income. The city is one of only a few statewide that do not levy an income tax, according to state records. Nearby, Kettering, Xenia, Fairborn and Huber Heights all have city income taxes of 2% or 2.25%.