Incumbents leading most Huber Heights mayor, city council election races

In other council ward races:

--- For the Huber Heights at-large seat, incumbent Nancy Byrge is leading with 56%, with challenger Richard Shaw having 44%, according to unofficial results from Montgomery County.

Byrge has been on council since March 2016 and is the current at-large seat. Shaw has served as Ward 1 council member for about two terms and said he made a promise to only hold the seat for two terms. He has served since 2016 and his term expires in 2023.

---- For District 3 council, incumbent Kate Baker is leading with 70% against challenger Frank Wylie, who has 30%, according to early and unofficial results.

City council chose Baker to replace former Ward 3 councilman Seth Morgan moved out of Huber Heights and was no longer eligible to be on city council. Wylie applied to for Morgan’s empty council seat in 2020, but was not selected. Wylie said he planned on running for the seat this year whether he was selected or not.

--- Newcomers Vincent King and Anita Kitchen are facing off for District 4 council seat, with Kitchen leading with 64% in unofficial results. King has 36% of the vote. Current city councilman Andy Hill is not running for reelection. King is currently serving on the Huber Heights Parks and Recreation Committee and has served on the committee for about six years.

--- Incumbent Mark Campbell is leading with 68% of the vote in early unofficial results as he faces off against newcomer Noemi Marrero for District 5 council. Campbell has 62% of the vote while Marrero has 32% of the vote.

Campbell is the current Ward 5 councilman. The first time he was elected to council was 1986 and he has served continuously since Jan. 1, 1990. Marrero is the challenger who said she wanted to serve the people of Huber Heights.