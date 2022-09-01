BreakingNews
Indiana, Dayton police gather in support of officer taken off life support
Indiana, Dayton police gather in support of officer taken off life support

A Dayton police officer walks up Main Street toward Miami Valley Hospital as Richmond, Indiana, and Dayton police cruisers line the street Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Richmond officer Seara Burton, shot Aug. 10 in the line of duty, was to be taken off life support. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

A Dayton police officer walks up Main Street toward Miami Valley Hospital as Richmond, Indiana, and Dayton police cruisers line the street Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Richmond officer Seara Burton, shot Aug. 10 in the line of duty, was to be taken off life support. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By
13 minutes ago
Seara Burton was shot Aug. 10 during traffic stop in Richmond.

Officers from Richmond, Indiana, and Dayton have gathered Thursday outside Miami Valley Hospital, where a Richmond officer shot in the line of duty was taken off life support.

Officer Seara Burton has been in critical condition at the hospital since she was shot in the head during an Aug. 10 traffic stop in Richmond.

Officer Seara Burton of the Richmond Police Department in Indiana will be taken off life support Sept. 1, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. The injuries she suffered when she was shot Aug. 10 in the line of duty have been determined to be unrecoverable.

Officer Seara Burton of the Richmond Police Department in Indiana will be taken off life support Sept. 1, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. The injuries she suffered when she was shot Aug. 10 in the line of duty have been determined to be unrecoverable.

Officer Seara Burton of the Richmond Police Department in Indiana will be taken off life support Sept. 1, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. The injuries she suffered when she was shot Aug. 10 in the line of duty have been determined to be unrecoverable.

Cruisers from Richmond and Dayton lined the streets near the hospital, where officers have gathered in support of Burton and the Richmond Police Department.

Burton’s K9 partner Brev, who was not injured, has been in the care of a Richmond police investigator who used to be a K9 handler.

Richmond police said that Burton’s injuries were “unrecoverable,” but that she will continue to serve others long after her passing.

“Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation,” the department posted on social media Wednesday.

Final arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

Richmond, Indiana, and Dayton police cruisers line the street Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, near Miami Valley Hospital, where Richmond officer Seara Burton, shot Aug. 10 in the line of duty, was to be taken off life support. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Richmond, Indiana, and Dayton police cruisers line the street Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, near Miami Valley Hospital, where Richmond officer Seara Burton, shot Aug. 10 in the line of duty, was to be taken off life support. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Richmond, Indiana, and Dayton police cruisers line the street Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, near Miami Valley Hospital, where Richmond officer Seara Burton, shot Aug. 10 in the line of duty, was to be taken off life support. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

