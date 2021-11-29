Indiana deputy shoots woman who pointed weapon at him

The woman was initially taken to Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana before a medical helicopter transported her to Miami Valley Hospital. Information on her condition is not available at this time.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday the Wayne County Emergency Communication Center in Wayne County, Indiana received calls regarding a suicidal woman in the 500 block of East South Street in Centerville, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. Centerville, Indiana is just west of Richmond and approximately 10 miles from the Indiana-Ohio border.