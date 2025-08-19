Indiana woman sentenced in deadly rollover crash in Preble County

• Bridgett I. Harper, 30, was charged in a crash that killed Rodger Dale Flannery of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, on May 10, 2024.

What was she sentenced to?

• Harper was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 160 days suspended, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

• She will serve her sentence over three consecutive days starting Friday. Harper will wear an ankle monitor for the remaining 17 days, according to an Eaton Municipal Court clerk.

• Her driver’s license is suspended for three years, and she will spend two years on probation.

• Harper also must pay funeral expenses, the clerk said.

What was she accused of?

• Harper was charged with one count each of vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter in municipal.

• She pleaded no contest to the charges on June 26.

• The court convicted her of vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor, and dismissed the vehicular manslaughter charge, according to court records.

What happened?

• On May 10, 2024, Harper was driving a 2011 Ford Flex on Ohio 725 when she failed to yield to the right of way at the Ohio 177 intersection, according to a crash report.

• The Ford collided with a 1997 Dodge Ram, causing the truck to spin and go off the right side of the road.

• The truck hit a ditch and overturned twice, ejecting Flannery.

• Flannery was pronounced dead at the scene. Harper was not injured, according to the crash report.

• A passenger in the Ford had minor injuries and a passenger in the Dodge had serious injuries. A 1-year-old boy, who was also in the Ford, was not injured.