Indiana woman sentenced in deadly rollover crash in Preble County

A Brownsville, Indiana woman was sentenced to jail for a crash that killed 64-year-old man in Preble County last year.

Who is involved?

• Bridgett I. Harper, 30, was charged in a crash that killed Rodger Dale Flannery of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, on May 10, 2024.

What was she sentenced to?

Harper was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 160 days suspended, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

• She will serve her sentence over three consecutive days starting Friday. Harper will wear an ankle monitor for the remaining 17 days, according to an Eaton Municipal Court clerk.

• Her driver’s license is suspended for three years, and she will spend two years on probation.

• Harper also must pay funeral expenses, the clerk said.

What was she accused of?

• Harper was charged with one count each of vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter in municipal.

• She pleaded no contest to the charges on June 26.

• The court convicted her of vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor, and dismissed the vehicular manslaughter charge, according to court records.

What happened?

• On May 10, 2024, Harper was driving a 2011 Ford Flex on Ohio 725 when she failed to yield to the right of way at the Ohio 177 intersection, according to a crash report.

• The Ford collided with a 1997 Dodge Ram, causing the truck to spin and go off the right side of the road.

• The truck hit a ditch and overturned twice, ejecting Flannery.

• Flannery was pronounced dead at the scene. Harper was not injured, according to the crash report.

• A passenger in the Ford had minor injuries and a passenger in the Dodge had serious injuries. A 1-year-old boy, who was also in the Ford, was not injured.

