Indianapolis man sentenced after robbing Beavercreek CVS, climbing out pharmacy window

There were three people in the CVS held against their will. One said he had his hands zip-tied by Phillips and Rayner, records show.

Beavercreek police chased their vehicle. It crashed on Interstate 75 and both men were taken into custody.

Rayner, 22, was sentenced in late September. He pleaded guilty to robbery and kidnapping. He is currently in Pickaway Correctional Institution. He is set to get out in 2026, records show.

Court records indicate Phillips was 17 at the time of the incident on July 7, and originally was charged in juvenile court. Beavercreek police said that because of Phillips’ previous record, he was charged as an adult.